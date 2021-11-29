Corinthians forwards the classification to Libertadores. Thanks to Itaquera and non-existent penalty – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil

“When the athlete falls with the hand or arm positioned between his body and the support on the lawn, as long as the hand/arm is not extended laterally or vertically, away from the trunk.”

This is one of FIFA’s determinations, in 2019, to standardize penalties in the world.

But it seems that in Brazil there is a big problem of interpretation.

When Marcinho, from Athletico Paranaense, cuts the ball crossed by Renato Augusto to the area with his left armpit, his arm as support.

For FIFA it was not a penalty. But for Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva, from the Minas Gerais Federation, yes.

And Fábio Santos hit with conviction, scoring 1-0 for Corinthians against Athletico Paranaense. The move decided the match, which marked the bipolarity of Sylvinho’s team. That he accumulated his eighth straight win at the Brazilian Nationals, inside his arena in Itaquera, pushed by the crowd. But what a pity, he suffers and shrinks outside the Corinthians domain.

But even with a lot of rejection among the board members and even with members of the board, Sylvinho will guarantee himself for 2022. For a simple reason. The classification for Libertadores in 2022 is increasingly real.

The team is isolated in fourth place. With Grêmio, in Itaquera, and Juventude, in Caxias do Sul, as the last opponents of this Brazilian.

Corinthians played well, with heart, vibration. He imposed himself in the match, with his early marking, without letting the two-time Copa Sudamericana champion counterattack. Deserved to win.

But not with a non-existent penalty.

“The feeling is one of disappointment. We came with a game proposal, but unfortunately we didn’t achieve our objective, which was victory. It was a favorable game for us. Our athlete’s unhappiness happened and culminated in a penalty. Defeat belongs to everyone. Complaints they are the same, for some teams they give more convincing fouls, others prefer to follow and see in the VAR.

“The CBF has to review some things for a new referee, 31 years old, in a game of this size. He can feel the pressure in both bids. Inadmissible bid with Kayser (against São Paulo), almost culminated in the fracture and I didn’t see anyone on television talking about the move. Athletico is being pursued. We have to worry about the human being, who comes first,” said Nikão.

But without attacking Corinthians, since the São Paulo club is one of the suitors of the attacking midfielder, whose contract expires at the end of December.

Du Queiroz’s testimony was true and moving.

True, because it recognizes that Sylvinho’s team needs the Corinthians’ strength to have the courage to propose the game. And exciting, when revealing his personal victory, establishing himself in a giant club in world football, coming from the favela.

“We know that here at the stadium, the power of the fans is great. They make the difference. We are working to improve.

“I want to thank God. I want to thank myself for the hard work every day, third for me and my family. For us, who are born and raised in the community, in the favela, it’s hard to get here. a slum dweller get this far.

“I don’t even have the words to describe what this is.”

The match was more than predictable. Corinthians proposed the game, with the articulation of Renato Augusto, being able to play as a midfielder, facing the opponent’s goal. With the full-backs helping the attack. With the excellent performance of Du Queiroz, taking care of the defensive intermediary and important to make room for penetrations by Roger Guedes and Jô, looking for a game with Gabriel Pereira.

The Athletico, by Alberto Valentim, disappointing again. Just trying to defend, hoping to exploit the Corinthians’ eagerness to win with speedy counterattacks.

But the lines of Paraná were kept very close, far from the attack. It was a very scared 3-6-1 scheme.

Corinthians could have already gone to half-time winning, after a lot of pressure. In the best chance, Jô, recovering his offensive power, hit the post of the great goalkeeper Santos.

In the second half, the tune followed the same.

Then came the bid that the referee scored a non-existent penalty from Marcinho.

After the goal by Fábio Santos, Athletico lost concentration, with their players angry.

Corinthians slowed down, the team knew that the most important thing was to add three more points.

That’s what he got, with attitude.

And the trip to Libertadores is well underway.

President Duilio Monteiro Alves’ main argument for keeping Sylvinho in 2022.

To the chagrin of important teammates in charge of Corinthians, who dreamed of a more experienced coach, capable of building teams that are less unstable than those of the current Corinthians coach…

