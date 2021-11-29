Corinthians is studying the possibility of having Giuliano against Grêmio

Corinthians’ technical committee is studying the possibility of having midfielder Giuliano on the field on Sunday (5), in a match against Grêmio, at Neo Química Arena. In recent days, shirt 11 has shown an unexpected evolution in his recovery from muscle injury and will undergo tests throughout the week to see if he is able to face his former club.

The midfielder got injured in the game against Flamengo, at Maracanã, on November 17th. On that occasion, Corinthians informed that the athlete suffered a muscle injury in the posterior left thigh and that the recovery period would be three weeks, which practically took Giuliano out of the season. The player, however, has evolved better than expected and is not out for next weekend.

An important name at Corinthians de Sylvinho, the midfielder has yet to train with the ball at CT Joaquim Grava, but the tendency is for him to start the transition early this week and undergo a series of tests. If he maintains the pace of evolution, the presence of shirt 11 in the list of related players for the game against Grêmio is not ruled out.

“I’m aware of the athletes we can’t count on. What I’m not aware of is the athletes we can count on. Giuliano is coming back, we’ll evaluate him every day,” explained Sylvinho at a press conference, citing the embezzlement of the suspended Gabriel and Fagner.

If Giuliano is able to play against Grêmio at the Neo Química Arena, Corinthians may have its four reinforcements together on the field again. The famous quartet from Timão shared the spotlight in just 73 minutes this season.