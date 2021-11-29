Corinthians opens negotiations to renew midfielder Matheus Arajo’s contract

Corinthians started negotiations to renew the contract of one of Diogo Siston’s top names in the Under-20 team. the midfielder Matheus Araújo, whose bond is valid until the day May 30, 2022, should stay on Timon for even longer.

Araújo has been receiving polls from Brazilian clubs in recent weeks. As of next Wednesday, if the renewal with Corinthians is not signed, the midfielder will be free to sign a pre-contract with any other club, since there would only be six months left with the club in Alvinegro.

Matheus Araújo has had a good season for the Corinthians U-20. He is the absolute starter of coach Diogo Siston’s team, where he plays as a midfielder on the right side. This season, he has already scored five goals and two assists. Its presence in the pre-list of entries for the next São Paulo Cup is certain, which must be sent by Corinthians until next Friday.

This year, Matheus Araújo even took to the field for Corinthians’ professional team. It was in the last round of the group stage at Paulistão, against Novorizontino, when he played for 12 minutes. His debut in the top team, however, was in 2019, at the age of 17, still under the command of Fábio Carille, in a friendly against Botafogo-SP.

With Matheus Araújo among the starters, Corinthians U-20 is now preparing to face Audax-SP, this Thursday, at 15:00, in the quarterfinals of the Paulista U-20. Timãozinho is the current vice-champion of the tournament.

