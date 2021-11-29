Corinthians returns to Liberta after absence; club seeks direct vacancy

Corinthians is the fifth Brazilian club guaranteed in the Copa Libertadores 2022. As Internacional was in a 1-1 draw with Santos, in Beira-Rio, the club from Parque São Jorge secured at least the 8th position in the Brazilian Championship. In this way, it is classified for the continental competition since this year’s Serie A will have a G8 in its classification.

Coach Sylvinho’s team has 56 points in the Brasileirão, is the current owner of the 4th position and is now trying to guarantee itself in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. For that to happen, Corinthians needs at least two more points to secure sixth place at the end of the championship. There are still two rounds to be played and Timão will face Grêmio, at Neo Química Arena, and Juventude, at Alfredo Jaconi.

Corinthians joins Palmeiras (current Copa Libertadores champion), Athletico-PR (current Copa Sudamericana champion), Atlético-MG and Flamengo (classified via Campeonato Brasileiro) as Brazil’s representative in the main club competition in America. South.

The classification marks the achievement of the goal outlined by the administration of President Duilio Monteiro Alves in his first year in office. Corinthians is facing a serious financial crisis, with debt close to R$ 1 billion, and is betting on the Copa Libertadores dispute to negotiate lucrative contracts next year.

The board and the technical committee still avoid talking about the planning for the 2022 season, but they are looking for at least a center forward to dispute position with Jô and other punctual reinforcements. There is an agreement underway with defensive midfielder Paulinho and, with the arrival of the midfielder, some names of the squad will be negotiated. This is the case of Richard, who trains at CT Joaquim Grava while waiting for proposals from other clubs.

Corinthians’ record in Libertadores

Champion in 2012, Corinthians goes to its 16th participation in the competition organized by Conmebol. Alvinegro played in the continental tournament in 1977, 1991, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2020. The last appearance was even traumatic with the team being eliminated , at home, by Guaraní-PAR, at Neo Química Arena.

Precisely because of recent experiences with failures in the Copa Libertadores preliminary phase (the team was also eliminated early in 2011 for Tolima, from Colombia), coach Sylvinho asks for a focus on the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship and the conquest of a direct spot in the phase of groups.

If they achieve the goal, Corinthians must pocket US$ 3 million (R$ 16.75 million at the current rate) just for participating in the group stage. If the team advances in the competition, it will receive other awards paid by Conmebol.