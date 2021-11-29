Corinthians starts week that can mark the return of Giuliano; also know the situation of Cantillo

Corinthians begins the week with an eye on Grêmio, on Sunday, at 4 pm, at the Neo Química Arena, in a duel valid for the penultimate round of the Brasileirão. This week may mark the return of Giuliano, who was a player at the Gaucho club between 2014 and 2016.

The expectation of the technical committee is that shirt 11 will be able to play on the weekend. For that, however, the midfielder will need two situations during training at CT Joaquim Grava:

Not having any complications in the right thigh;

Keep up the physical evolution.

Giuliano had an injury in the posterior muscle of the right thigh considered moderate, which would be between grade 1 and 2 (not too mild or too severe). The problem occurred on the 17th, against Flamengo at Maracanã. It was the 19th game in a row that the 31-year-old player had played since arriving at the club.

Since then, the midfielder has been under the care of doctors, physiotherapists and physical trainers. There are already three absentee games: Santos, Ceará and Athetico-PR. As stated above, the tendency is for the team to return to the team against the Gauchos on Sunday.

Since returning to Parque São Jorge, the midfielder has played 19 times, with three goals and three assists.

And Cantillo?

Another one that has been low in games is Cantillo. The defensive midfielder was diagnosed with an injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh when he returned from the Colombian team and has already lost three games: Santos, Ceará and Athetico-PR.

The player has some chance of playing against Grêmio, but it will also depend on an evolution in treatment and physical improvement. It is worth remembering that Gabriel, suspended, does not face the gauchos.

