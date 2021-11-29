Corinthians v Internacional s tie and guarantees a spot in Libertadores 2022; see full table

Corinthians added three more points this Sunday afternoon, in the victory against Athletico-PR, within the Neo Química Arena. The triumph kept the team fourth on the table of the Brazilian Championship, but it was the International that helped the day to get better. The team from Rio Grande do Sul only drew with Santos and guaranteed Timão’s early classification for the 2022 Copa Libertadores – see the full table below.

The club is, then, the fifth Brazilian to guarantee itself in next season’s dispute. Besides Corinthians, Palmeiras, Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Athletico-PR are already confirmed as well. With two games remaining in the Brasileirão, Timão needs to decide whether it will play for the pre-Libertadores or guarantee a direct spot in the tournament’s group stage.

The vacancy, by the way, was confirmed by the official profile of Conmebol on Twitter. Look:

👋🇧🇷 ¡Bienvenido! @Corinthians secured a place in CONMEBOL # Liberators 2022. 🏆 El champion 2012 vuelve a jugar el torreo. pic.twitter.com/v666uktwHE — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) November 28, 2021

Red Bull Bragantino comes just behind, with 53 points, in fifth place and a game in hand. Even if they score three points, the team cannot surpass the Parque São Jorge team due to the number of victories. Further ahead, also with a game in hand, is Palmeiras, with 59. Flamengo, with 67, and Atlético-MG, with 78, close the G4.

Fortaleza, Fluminense and Ceará complete the G8 of the tournament – initially it was G6, but the victories of Palmeiras and Atletico-PR in the Libertadores and Sul-Americana, respectively, opened up new places. Internacional is in ninth place, with 48 points and is no longer able to reach Corinthians.

Corinthians’ next appointment takes place next Sunday, at 4 pm, for the 37th round. Again at the Neo Química Arena, the team receives the Grêmio. The last round will be against Juventude, away from home.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 78 35 24 6 5 57 25 32 74 2nd Flamengo 67 34 20 7 7 66 31 35 66 3rd palm trees 59 35 18 5 12 54 42 12 56 4th Corinthians 56 36 15 11 10 39 34 5 52 5th Red Bull Bragantino 53 35 13 14 8 51 41 10 50 6th strength 52 35 15 7 13 41 43 -two 50 7th Fluminense 51 36 14 9 13 35 36 -1 47 8th Ceará 49 35 11 16 8 38 35 3 47 9th International 48 36 12 12 12 43 39 4 44 10th America-MG 46 35 11 13 11 36 37 -1 44 11th saints 46 36 11 13 12 33 39 -6 43 12th São Paulo 45 35 10 15 10 28 33 -5 43 13th Cuiabá 43 34 9 16 9 31 32 -1 42 14th Athletic-PR 42 35 12 6 17 39 44 -5 40 15th Atlético-GO 41 34 9 14 11 26 34 -8 40 16th Bahia 40 34 10 10 14 36 44 -8 39 17th Youth 40 34 9 13 12 33 40 -7 39 18th Guild 36 35 10 6 19 36 47 -11 34 19th sport 33 35 8 9 18 21 35 -14 31 20th Chapecoense 15 34 1 12 21 27 59 -32 15

Watch the games of the 36th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 11/26/2021

19:00 – Bahia 3 x 1 Guild

Games on 11/27/2021

19:30 – Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 1 América-MG

9:30 pm – São Paulo 2 x 0 Sport

Games on 11/28/2021

16:00 – Atlético-MG 2 x 1 Fluminense

16:00 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Athletico-PR

19:00 – International 1 x 1 Santos

Games on 11/30/2021

20:00 – Flamengo x Ceará

22:00 – Cuiabá x Palmeiras

Games on 12/03/2021

19:00 – Fortaleza x Youth

20:00 – Chapecoense x Atlético-GO

