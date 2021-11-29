Corinthians wins Athletico-PR and is one point away from Liberta

Corinthians won another match at the Neo Química Arena with the presence of its fans. Playing for more than 37 thousand people, Alvinegro beat Athletico-PR, 1-0, kept fourth place in the Brazilian Championship and is getting closer and closer to guaranteeing a place in the Copa Libertadores next year. The result keeps Hurricane threatened with relegation as it prepares for the Brazil Cup finals.

Coach Sylvinho’s team had a safe performance at home and dominated Athletico from start to finish, suffering few scares throughout the match. Corinthians’ goal was scored by Fábio Santos in a penalty kick. The move that led to the penalty was much criticized by Hurricane, but the VAR kept the referee’s decision after checking Marcinho’s arm on the ball.

The best: Du Queiroz

The Corinthians defensive midfielder was the unlikely highlight of the match in Itaquera. He dominated the midfield by not giving space to the Hurricane’s counterattack attacks and even appeared to finish off the opponent’s goal in at least two opportunities.

The worst: Gabriel Pereira

Another uninspired match by the Corinthians attacking midfielder. He couldn’t use his dribbling feature and didn’t attack the defensive system of Athletico-PR very little. He left at the break to make room for the experienced Willian.

Corinthians accounts for Libertadores

Corinthians is one point away from mathematically guaranteeing qualification for the Copa Libertadores 2022. Timão reached 56 points, is in fourth place and, if Internacional does not beat Santos today, in Beira-Rio, it will guarantee at least the 8th position in the table at the end of the Brazilian Championship. As the competition will have a G8, Alvinegro will already be guaranteed in the continental competition next year.

Pedro Henrique with 100 games for each side

Revealed in the Corinthians youth category, defender Pedro Henrique completed 100 games for Athletico-PR and was honored by Hurricane before the ball rolled at Neo Química Arena. In 2020, the defender reached the same mark for the Parque São Jorge club and also received a plaque from Timão.

Corinthians dominant in Itaquera

The team coached by Sylvinho kept the tactical scheme with Jô as a reference in attack and returned to having a good performance at Neo Química Arena. The team had its best actions on the sides of the field, with Fagner and Fábio Santos supporting the attack more than usual. In the second half, Willian entered the GP spot and gave Corinthians more offensive power.

Hurricane scheme doesn’t work

Athletico-PR came to São Paulo with the objective of playing closed and being able to counterattack at speed. The scheme set up by coach Alberto Valentim did not work, as the team was unable to work the ball and offer danger to the goal defended by Cássio. In the end, already at a disadvantage on the scoreboard, he tried a little pressure, but stopped in the opponent’s defensive system.

game timeline

At home, Corinthians went to the attack since the beginning of the clash with Athletico-PR and pushed the opponent into their defense field. In the first half, Jô sent a ball to the crossbar and Du Queiroz, almost, missed opening the scoreboard with a submission from inside the area.

In the final stage, the panorama remained and Athletico remained at the back, betting on a counterattack that didn’t happen. In a move that started with a steal from João Victor, Renato Augusto reached the end line and crossed low. The ball was deflected into Marcinho’s hand and the referee awarded a penalty, which Fábio Santos converted. From then on, Corinthians closed and did not allow a draw.

party for the girls

Before the start of the match at Neo Química Arena, the Corinthians women’s team made the Olympic lap and was cheered by the audience at the stadium for winning the three-time champion of the Copa Libertadores. The girls stopped to take pictures with the fans in the stands and also with the men’s athletes, who were warming up on the lawn at the time of the celebration.

DATASHEET

Corinthians 1×0 Athletico-PR

Date: 11/28/2021

Local: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Hour: 4 pm (from Brasilia)

Goals: Fábio Santos, at 19′ of the 2nd half (1-0)

Yellow cards: Gabriel, Gil, Fagner, Fábio Santos and João Victor (Corinthians); Christian, David Terans and Thiago Heleno (Athletico-PR)

Red cards: –

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel (Xavier), Du Queiroz (Roni), Gabriel Pereira (Willian), Renato Augusto and Roger Guedes; Jo (Gustavo Mosquito). Technician: Sylvinho.

Athletic-PR: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nico Hernández (Nicolas); Marcinho, Erick, Cittadini (David Terans) and Abner (Bissoli); Nikão, Christian and Pedro Rocha. Technician: Alberto Valentine.