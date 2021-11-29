Corinthians wins Athletico-PR at Neo Qumica Arena with a penalty kick by Fbio Santos

Corinthians won Athletico-PR this Sunday afternoon, at Neo Química Arena. For the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship, the match ended with the score of 1 to 0. Fabio Santos scored the winning goal from the penalty spot.

Playing for more than 37 thousand people, Timon was dominant during the 90 minutes, had more possession and was not threatened by the opponent. The triumph is the team’s eighth in a row inside the Arena.

With three more points, Corinthians reaches 56 and remains in fourth place in the table. Palmeiras, in third place, has 59 and a game in hand.

Write it down, Faithful! Timão’s next appointment in Brasileirão takes place a week from now, next Sunday. Again at the Neo Química Arena, the team receives Grêmio, at 4 pm, for the 37th round.

lineup

Sylvinho promoted the return of Renato Augusto and Fábio Santos to the starting lineup. Thus, Corinthians started the game with: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto, Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes; jo.

my helm

On the other hand, Athletico-PR went into the field with: Santos; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nico Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Cittadini, Abner; Nikão, Christian and Pedro Rocha.

The game

First time

The first minutes of the game included a lot of ball touch by Corinthians’ defense, strong marking by Athletico-PR and few offensive plays.

The first chance alvinegra came after seven minutes. Róger Guedes and Renato Augusto scored on the left until shirt 8 received it in the penalty area. He fixed it to his right leg and took a chance. Santos palmed to the corner.

In the charge, Guedes tried a rehearsed move with Fagner, charging at the feet of the defender, who kicked from a distance, but sent it out.

Athletico-PR responded at 11, with Cittadini shooting from afar and Cássio fitting the ball.

At 12, Du Queiroz anticipated the opponent’s ball out and stole the ball from the defender. Facing the goal, he took a risk, but the shot was deflected and went over the goal.

Timão continued working the ball and playing in the attacking field, but stopping at the mark. The opponent bet on the counterattack.

At 25, Athletico-PR arrived in Cássio’s area touching the ball. After being played from the right, Pedro Rocha received it facing the goal and free in the penalty area. The attacker kicked, but João Victor was on the way to cut.

Corinthians arrived with a lot of danger at 33. Renato Augusto pulled a counterattack and made a great throw for Jô, who went free in the back of the defense. The forward entered the area face to face with the goalkeeper and submitted with his left leg. The ball hit the crossbar. The rebound was on the feet of Gabriel Pereira, who took a risk and sent him out.

Róger Guedes also created a chance at 38. The shirt 123 started with the ball dominated in the middle and tried to place a shot. Santos snapped.

At the end of the first half, the referee signaled two minutes of extra time. There was no time for any of the teams to create more plays and the match went to half-time with a goalless draw.

Second time

On the way back to the second stage, Sylvinho placed Willian in the place of Gabriel Pereira.

The teams maintained the posture adopted in the first half. Corinthians tried to build their plays with the ball. Athletico-PR defended and counterattacked

In one of those moves, Cittadini was knocked down by Gabriel in the penalty area. The steering wheel took yellow and is suspended for the next game. In the crash, Nikão sent the barrier.

At 17, Timon arrived on the left. Róger Guedes threw Renato Augusto in the area and the shirt 8 tried to cross low to the middle. Marcinho gave the cart to try to cut and the ball touched the defender’s arm. The judge scored the maximum penalty. Fábio Santos hit high in the center of the goal and opened the scoring at Neo Química Arena.

Corinthians continued in attack. At 24, Jô scored with Willian and left shirt 10 in front of the goal. From the right, he hit goalkeeper Santos. The move was disallowed by the flag because of the 77 shirt.

After the goal, Timon slowed the pace and moved back the lines. At 36, Sylvinho took out Jô and Gabriel for Gustavo Silva and Xavier.

In his first move, Mosquito received in depth in the area and beat the defender in the race. He kicked with his right leg, but the hit was too crooked and out.

At 43, Fagner received a yellow card. The full-back was also hanging and does not face Grêmio.

At 44, Du Queiroz left the field for Roni’s entry. It was the defensive midfielder’s second game after his knee injury returned.

At 46, Terans almost scored the equalizer. He received a high ball in the area, ended up splitting it with Cássio and the ball went close to the crossbar.

The judge scored five minutes of extra time. Despite the final pressure from Athletico-PR, there was no time for anything else and the game ended in a 1-0 victory for Corinthians.

