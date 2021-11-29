Corinthians wins Ferroviria away from home and is in the final of the Paulisto Women’s U-17

Corinthians visited Ferroviária this Sunday for the semifinal of the São Paulo Women’s Under-17 Championship. The Parque São Jorge team confirmed its place in the decision after winning the match 3-2.

The Daniela Alves technical team went into the field with: Nanda, Áhlice Guedes, Bell, Duda Mineira, Sabrina Barbosa, Daise, Vick, Julia Brito, Miracatu, Manu Olivan and Laysla. The authors of Alvinegros goals were: Duda Mineira, Bell and Laysla. By Rail, Aline Gomes and Ana Luiza cashed in.

The Corinthians opened and expanded the score by 2-0 in the first half of the game with defenders Duda Mineira and Bell. In the final stretch of the first stage, Aline Gomes took a discount and Ferroviária started to enjoy the match more.

Corinthians’ third goal came in the 23rd minute of the second half. Laysla received the ball and touched the opponent’s goalkeeper to expand to the Brabinhas. Ana Luiza scored seven minutes later, but the Corinthians managed to manage the result and confirmed the victory.

Corinthians will face São Paulo in the decision of the Paulistão Feminine Under-17. This will be the second time that the teams face each other for a title in 2021 – Majestoso was also the attraction of the final of the Brasileirão Women’s U-18.

The departure is scheduled for the 4th of December, with no time set yet. It is worth remembering that, on the same day, the women’s professional team plays the first final at Paulistão, at 4 pm, also against São Paulo, at Morumbi.

In time: this is the third Brabinhas final in the year. In July, Daniela Alves’ coached team won the Brazilian Women’s Under-16 Championship by beating Internacional in the competition’s grand final.

Technical sheet of 2 x 3 Corinthians Railway

Competition: São Paulo U-17 Women’s Championship

Local: Doctor Adhemar de Barros Studio, Araraquara, SP

Date: November 28, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 5:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Marianna Nanni Battle

Assistants: Veridiana Contiliani Bisco and Juliana Vicentin Esteves

Goals: Aline Gomes and Ana Luiza (Ferroviria); Bell, Duda Mineira, Laysla (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Isabelle, Ana Luiza and Raissa (Ferroviria); Laysla and Isa Morais (Corinthians)

RAILWAY: Leilane; Tamires (Ana Beatriz), Ana Grazielly, Isabelle (Catarina), Ana Julia, Aline Gomes, Ana Clara, Fernanda (Natalia), Ana Luiza, Geovanna (Raissa) and Rhaissa.

Technician: Julia Gravena

CORINTHIANS: Nanda; helix (Lvia), Bell, Duda Mineira, Sabrina Barbosa (Larissa), Daise, Vick (Gabi Medeiros), Julia Brito, Miracatu (Isa Morais), Manu Olivan (Nen) and Laysla (Laisa).

Technician: Dani Alves

See more at: Corinthians Women, Corinthians Under-17, Campeonato Paulista, Corinthians x Ferroviria and Corinthians x So Paulo.