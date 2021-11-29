Corinthians wins with a penalty goal, opens advantage in the G-4 of the Brazilian Nationals and leaves Athletico-PR threatened with relegation

Corinthians defeated Athletico-PR 1-0 and opened up a three-point advantage in the G-4 of Brasileirão

With a goal by Fábio Santos, the Corinthians won the Athletic-PR by 1 to 0 and established himself in the G-4 of the Brazilian championship. The match, valid for the 36th round of the competition, was played at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, this Sunday (28).

Corinthians had more possession in the first half and had a great performance from Renato Augusto. On minute 33, the midfielder gave a precise pass to Jô, who invaded the area and kicked low, but the ball hit Santos’ left post.

In the second half, the owners of the house became more connected. On minute 16, Renato Augusto crossed in a low way, and the ball hit under the arm of Marcinho, who was lying on the floor. The referee marked the penalty, despite the protest of the players of the rubro-negro team.

Fábio Santos hit high in the center of the goal, with no chances for goalkeeper Santos, who jumped to the right side. In 20 penalties taken by the side at Corinthians, he hit 19 times. The player’s only mistake was against Fluminense, in 2014.

After that, Athletico-PR pressed until the final whistle, but Corinthians managed to defend itself and ensured the victory.

Fábio Santos celebrates Corinthians goal Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

It went well: Renato Augusto

The midfielder was the great Corinthians conductor in the match and commanded the offensive actions of the match.

Championship status

Corinthians follows in 4th, with 56 points, three more than Bragantino. Athletico-PR, in turn, is 14th, with 42 points, just two above Juventude (17th), the first team in the relegation zone.

upcoming games

Corinthians will return to the field for the Brasileirão on the weekend against Grêmio, on Sunday (05/12), at 16:00 (GMT).

Athletico-PR will play against Cuiabá, on Friday (03), at 19:00.

Datasheet

Corinthians 1 x 0 Athletico-PR

GOALS: Fabio Santos

CORINTHIANS: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Fábio Santos, Gabriel (Xavier), Du Queiroz (Roni), Gabriel Pereira (Willian), Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Jô (Mosquito)

Technician: Sylvinho

ATHLETICO-PR: Santos, Thiago Heleno, Pedro Henrique, Nicolás Hernández (Nicolas), Marcinho, Erick (Jader), Léo Cittadini (Terans), Nikão, Christian, Abner Vinícius (Bissoli) and Pedro Rocha (Canesin)

Technician: Alberto Valentine