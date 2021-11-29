Council must decide on payroll-deductible loan interest increase – News

The CNPS (National Social Security Council) is expected to decide in December on the increase in the interest rates of the payroll loans the INSS (National Social Security Institute) by up to 19%. The interest cap, which currently stands at 1.80%, would change to 2.14%, and the payroll-deductible credit card rate, from 2.7% to 3.06%.

The modality is granted to those who have a salary, retirement or pension credited to a checking account. Since it is directly deducted from the client’s payroll or retirement, it is an easy loan option and has one of the lowest rates on the market.

With the impact of inflation, the increase in the basic interest rate and the rise in the cost for financial institutions, there was an adjustment proposed by the banks, ratified by the Central Bank, which should be analyzed at a board meeting. According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, there is still no forecast to enter the CNPS agenda.

Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) claims that payroll has an important role in the life of retirees. “The modality particularly serves the low-income public, with a relevant portion of negative and non-banked people. If it were not for this alternative, these people would be forced to resort to other lines of credit with rates and terms totally incompatible with their needs” , explains the institution in a note.

The main cost of payroll loan operations is the funding that financial institutions have to offer the product. According to the federation, the maintenance of current payroll interest rates ends up affecting the costs of offering the product and directly impacts the capacity of banks to grant the credit line.

“Banks understand that it is important to prevent the cost of funding and expenses from making it impossible to grant benefits to a significant portion of retirees and pensioners, particularly in this period at the end and beginning of the year”, assesses Febraban.

other changes

In addition to the maximum monthly interest rate of 1.8%, in relation to operations in social security benefits, a resolution that increased the credit margin from 35% to 40% will cease to apply on December 31 of this year. With this, the retiree will not be able to commit up to 40% of their income with a loan.

The resolution is part of an Interim Measure approved to minimize the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The measure also allowed the granting of a 120-day grace period for the payment of new loans or for operations already carried out, which could be renegotiated.