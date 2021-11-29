Couple tries to escape quarantine in Holland and is arrested on a plane

A couple was arrested by Dutch police while trying to escape from a hotel where they were quarantined. One of them tested positive for covid-19 when disembarking in Amsterdam over the weekend on a flight from South Africa. Another 60 passengers tested positive, 13 with the new variane, omicron.

The Spanish and Portuguese were arrested while they were already on a plane, at Schiphol airport, which was to travel to Spain, last night. According to a police spokesman, the couple were taken off the flight “without resistance”.

The couple, who were not identified, reportedly left the hotel around 6 pm on Sunday, when security guards overseeing the quarantine called the police. Further details on the couple’s health status were not disclosed.

A total of 624 passengers arrived in Schiphol on flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town on Friday morning on Dutch airline KLM.

For four hours all passengers underwent covid testing due to the discovery of the new variant. 61 passengers tested positive and were quarantined at a hotel near the airport along with their partners. Of this total, 13 were diagnosed with omicron.