Covid-19: Couple who were in flight with the Ômicron variant are arrested after escaping from quarantine in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM — Police in the Netherlands said they arrested a couple on Sunday who fled the mandatory quarantine imposed by the government on behalf of Covid-19. The pair arrived in Amsterdam on a flight from South Africa, on which passengers were diagnosed with the new Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. Both were detained on a plane bound for Spain.

According to the AFP agency, the couple was identified with a 30-year-old Spaniard and a 28-year-old Portuguese woman, who had been in isolation in a hotel since Friday. The Netherlands has confirmed that it has identified at least 61 passengers who test positive for the coronavirus on two flights that arrived from South Africa over the weekend. In total 13 cases are linked to the new variant.

After the arrest, the passengers were taken to another hotel, where they must remain isolated. Authorities have yet to decide whether they will be accused of “compromising public safety”.

In all, 600 people are quarantined after landing in Amsterdam. According to health authorities, new tests have been carried out to identify whether there are other infected passengers.

The first European country to return to partial quarantine in the face of the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Europe, the Netherlands tightened health restrictions even further on Friday. The country has again anticipated the closing hours of bars, restaurants and non-essential businesses and is preparing for the possibility of new anti-vaccination protests and against sanitary restrictions.