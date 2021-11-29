Covid-19 sequelae in the treatment and survival of cancer patients – 11/29/2021

Even after nearly two years of the new coronavirus pandemic, the impact of covid-19 on the health of cancer patients is still not fully understood. Even with the indication of increased vaccination, greater care for severe cases and the indication of maintenance of treatments, doctors are still trying to understand the consequences that the disease caused by Sars-CoV-2 and the restrictions imposed by social isolation generated for those who is being treated for cancer.

Two studies published in recent weeks in the journal The Lancet Oncology intend to trace the paths to this understanding. The first survey, developed from data from several European centers, described some information on the prevalence of covid sequelae and impact on the survival of approximately 2,700 cancer patients.

The researchers identified fatigue and respiratory symptoms as the main chronic consequences of coronavirus infection. These implications occurred, above all, in male cancer patients, aged over 65 years, with a history of smoking and comorbidities.

Scientists also sought to establish patterns of resumption and modification of anticancer therapy after recovery from covid-19. About 15% of patients had treatment permanently discontinued and 38% had changes in the therapies used to control cancer, which may have caused damage to quality of life and survival.

In this sense, surgical procedures, which are widely used in treatments for solid tumors, have not escaped the damage caused by covid-19 to the health system. A second, carried out in 466 hospitals in 61 countries, sought to identify sensitive areas, so that services could maintain operations during periods of blocking and openings, choosing the right moments for the suspension or not of elective surgeries.

The research involved 20,000 adult patients, with 15 types of cancer, who had a decision for curative surgery during the covid-19 pandemic. The survey results show the weakness of surgical systems to blockage schemes. One in seven patients who were in regions that adopted lockdown schemes and did not undergo planned surgery ended up facing longer preoperative delays.

The researchers emphasize that, in principle, short-term cancer outcomes have not been compromised. But they emphasize that delays and cancellations of surgical procedures can lead to reductions in survival over a longer period.

Thus, scientists indicate that, for future new times of isolation and social restriction, the mechanisms of elective surgery systems must be strengthened, which can include protected and exclusive pathways for patients with serious, chronic and acute diseases, with an investment to increase the capacity of care during public health emergencies, an attitude that would help to protect health professionals and service teams and, of course, patients. Not to mention, equipping the health system to assist in the recovery of cancer and non-cancer patients who had sequelae after infection by covid-19.