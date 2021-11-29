Cruzeiro ends Serie B with 18 draws; success with high draws is rare in tournament | cruise

Cruzeiro, once again, did not even manage to reach the first half of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. The reasons are diverse, but one catches the eye of anyone looking at the table: the high number of draws.

With 0-0 against Náutico, this Thursday, Cruzeiro ended the competition with 18 draws. Practically a full shift. It was the team that ended up with the most equal points on the scoreboard. Vitória, very close to being relegated, is behind in the ranking, with 16 draws.

Cruzeiro ended the tournament with 49 points and is in 11th place, but could even finish in 15th place, with the complement of the round, being overtaken by Brusque, Sampaio, Ponte Preta and Operário-PR. The team from Paraná even has a chance of passing Cruzeiro precisely because of the number of victories.

Among the three coaches who went through Toca in Serie B, the one who tied the most (proportionally) was Mozart – with seven draws in 13 rounds (53.8% of the total). Vanderlei Luxemburgo drew 11 of 23 matches – 47.8% of the total. Felipe Conceição led the team in two rounds and lost both.

1 of 1 Luxembourg tied 11 of 23 games — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF Luxembourg tied 11 of 23 games — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

Cruzeiro had the third campaign with more draws in the history of Serie B, since it began to be disputed by consecutive points, in 2006. Only Figueirense, in 2019, and Oeste, in 2018, tied more (see table at the end of the article). In 2019, Vila Nova drew 18 times – just like the 2021 Raposa – and was relegated as a lantern.

And the high number of draws is usually an indication of a bad campaign in Serie B. Of the teams that tied the most in each edition of the tournament for consecutive points, only two teams managed to gain access: Avaí, in 2008 (13 draws), and Vasco, in 2014 (15 draws).