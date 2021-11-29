Cruzeiro may change statute to transfer more than 50% of shares to future investor – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/file/Cruise Today the club can, by statute, assign only 49% of shares to investors

The Deliberative Council of Cruzeiro summoned the celestial councilors for a round of conversations about the Anonymous Society of Football (SAF), this Monday night (29). The meeting will be at the headquarters of Barro Preto, as Itatiaia reported. At the meeting, which will be attended by the president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, the president of the Mesa Nagib Simões, as well as representatives from XP Investimentos – a company that helps Raposa in attracting investors – one of the topics discussed will be the change in the percentage of shares to be ceded to the future investor. Today, the Cruzeiro statute provides for the transfer of only 49%, with the association maintaining 51%.

According to the report, this division of the percentage of shares is not well regarded by players linked to the transformation of Raposa into a club-company, as Cruzeiro would follow the majority in decision-making and this would limit the performance of those who “buy the club” in the future. Therefore, this initial conversation between directors, XP investments and advisers will also be to start discussions about increasing the percentage of shares to be transferred to the future investor.

The companies Ernst & Young and Alvarez Marsal, who are also working on the project to transform Cruzeiro into a club-company, will also be represented at this evening’s meeting. According to the message sent to the councilors, questions can be asked in advance. Such inquiries will be answered during the meeting.

Moving to SAF

With the end of Series B of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro will be able to continue with the legal procedures for the transformation of the club into SAF. The prediction of the celestial board is that the process is completed in December. In a recent interview with TV Globo, Sérgio Rodrigues stated that Raposa should already compete in the next Minas Gerais Championship with its new CNPJ.

After becoming a club-company, Cruzeiro may have its shares purchased by an investor. This is expected to happen in the first quarter of 2022.

