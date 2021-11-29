Cruzeiro sees transformation into a club-company close to happening – 11/29/2021

“The first SAF in Brazil”, thus the president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Rodrigues, shows enthusiasm with the transformation into a club-company. And that’s not least the director’s excitement. Without the entry of new resources through investors, Cruzeiro will not have a competitive team again.

Suffocated by debt and out of Serie A for two consecutive seasons, and with the certainty that it will stay at least another year in Serie B, Cruzeiro is no longer the club that won four national cups in the past decade to become a mere participant of the Second Division. In two years, at no time did the celestial team fight for access.

Since the approval of the law that allows clubs to become SAF (Sociedade Anônima de Futebol) in July, the executive board has intensified work so that Cruzeiro becomes a club-company. Even XP Investimentos became a partner in this process. The company was a guarantor for Raposa to be able to raise funds to maintain itself in the first half of 2022, until the entry of money from possible investors.

“I believe it will come because of everything that is happening,” said President Sérgio Rodrigues, who since taking office in June 2020, has been working for this moment. The club-company has always been a leader’s flag.

Now, very close to reaching his great goal, Sérgio Rodrigues is already designing a Cruzeiro fighting for titles. “Cruzeiro’s place is disputing the title. I’ll never be calm until the club returns to dispute the title of the Copa do Brasil, in Serie A. I feel what the fans feel. Calm, never. But I guarantee that it will happen”, he added .

With the end of the season, Cruzeiro will become a club-company. The new contracts with players will already be registered in the new CNPJ (National Register of Legal Entities), as well as the remaining agreements will be transferred to this ‘new Cruise’. The entire process needs to happen between one season and another, so that the club does not have any problems to regularize the athletes to compete in the competitions.