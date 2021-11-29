Cryptocurrency called Omicron fires over 400%

On Friday (26), Bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency market saw a price drop after the WHO unveiled a new variant of the coronavirus. Bitcoin tumbled nearly 8% after the discovery of the new variant that could be potentially resistant to the vaccine, now called omicron by the World Health Organization.

Scientists said the ‘Omicron’ variant – detected in South Africa – has an unusual combination of mutations and may be able to evade immune responses, make it more transmissible and may even be resistant to vaccines.

As a result, markets saw investors dump riskier assets.

Falling cryptocurrencies due to Omicron variant

More than $751 million in cryptocurrency positions were wiped out in less than 12 hours. Among these losses, 85.2% came from investors with long positions.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and the entire cryptocurrency market were negatively affected in a broad sell-off. Bitcoin dropped 7.5% in 24 hours to $54,079. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, dropped 14% during the period, other cryptocurrencies dropped as much as 20% after news of the variant.

The total value of the cryptocurrency market declined to $2.39 trillion from $2.68 trillion, losing a staggering $290 billion.

Cryptocurrency called ‘Omicron’ on the rise

However, the price of a hitherto unknown cryptocurrency, which curiously has the same name as the new variant of the coronavirus (omicron), soared, reaching a value of 400% in the last 24 hours.

Omicron DAO’s OMIC token jumped from $60 to $431 in recent days, up 527% in 7 days.

Omicron DAO presents itself as a “decentralized currency protocol” built on Arbitrum, the most used Layer 2 solution on the Ethereum network today. Its native token, OMIC, aired on Arbitrum earlier this month.

According to data from CoinGecko, the project had a turnover of just over $414,000 in the last 24 hours, and the total supply is just 2,430 coins.

The cryptocurrency was created on November 8th and there is little information about the project, it can only be purchased on the Sushi Swap platform and it is not clear the reason for the price increase.

Investors should be wary of investing in such cryptocurrencies, as the vast majority could be scams.