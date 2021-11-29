Cyberpunk 2077 is the best selling game on Steam and was inundated with positive reviews • Eurogamer.pt

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently on sale and that was enough to place it as the best-selling game on Steam and receive a flood of positive reviews from gamers.

Available for €29.99 on Valve’s digital store, the controversial CD Projekt RED game appears to be finally in a gamer-pleasing state and has received over 15,000 new positive reviews from gamers.

Pawel Sasko of CD Projekt RED decided to highlight these two important achievements achieved by the controversial game, which is still being improved by the company, but whose PC version boasts a much higher quality than what you find in the console versions.

Sasko decided to thank the success in sales and the rain of positive reviews that Cyberpunk 2077 is getting from new players who are now entering Night City, especially important after more than 6 months with updates and fixes.

In August 2021, Cyberpunk 2077 received one of its biggest and most important updates with new features and fixes, which helped it to reach a very satisfactory level of quality, says CD Projekt RED.

Over 15K very positive reviews in the last days, while both #Cyberpunk2077 and #TheWitcher3 are on the global list of Steam top sellers? Thank you so much! ? pic.twitter.com/SMEMErm5Hm “Pawe?” Sasko (@PaweSasko) November 26, 2021