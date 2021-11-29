Dayane, Dynho and Solange participate in the Trial of Fire

The lucky ones who will participate in this week’s Trial of Fire on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) already have a name: Dayane Mello, Dynho Alves and Solange Gomes.

This time, the possible balls for the draw were: yellow, red and black. Whoever took the yellow one was in the game, red was out and black was a surprise.

Dayane, Rico and Solange took the yellow ball, while Marina and Sthe took the red one, and Dynho drew the black one.

With the power of the black ball, Dynho could exchange one of the pawns with the yellow ball for anyone of his choice (who participated in the draw), including himself. Mirella’s ex-husband ended up opting to take Rico out of the picture and put himself in his place.

In addition, the black ball had another power: Adriane Galisteu announced that from now on the stall will have only 3 pawns, and that Dynho would be responsible for choosing one of them. The pawn chose to take Marina.

Remember that whoever loses the Fire Trial is automatically in the stall, running the risk of being pulled straight into the field.