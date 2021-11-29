Dayane hears intimate details from Sthe and Dynho

The morning of Monday (29) in The Farm 13 was full of spicy conversations between Dynho Alves, Sthe Matos and Dayane Mello who preferred to be just a listener and find out details about the sex life of their friends with their respective spouses.

The girl said that she likes to be beaten during the groom’s sexual act Victor Igoh and scares friends: “Taste. It’s not a wrestling match, not a beating”, revealed and dayane answered: “Oh, Teté…”, but is curious if he lets her slap lightly: “Is it possible to do it too?”.

And TikToker says: “Oh, I’ve done it already. He slapped me in the face and I shoved it.” After the woman’s revelations, it was time to Dynho Alves, the youngest single on the block, talk about the reform that MC Mirella prepared at home: “She had a mirror put up on the ceiling because she likes to see it too and a pole dance with a stage like that.”

Lively, dayane asks: “Oh, love. I love poly dancing. I think it’s beautiful. Does she pole dance? She likes?“, “He does”, said Dynho and Sthe thirsts for more details: “It is upside down, rotates like this, does everything?”. “Everything”, replied the ex-husband of MC Mirella, followed by a “Oh desgram” in Dayane Mello.

