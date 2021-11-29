Debate on nursing floor could start this week in the Chamber

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated that he will forward Bill 2564/2020 to the college of leaders, which creates the national floor for nursing workers, starting the debate at the House of Laws still this week, as stated by the Federal Council of Nursing (Cofen). The article, written by the Espírito Santo senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede), was approved by the Senate this Wednesday (24).

The initial proposal presented by Contarato provided for a monthly salary of R$7.3 thousand for nurses, R$5,100 for nursing technicians, and R$3.6 thousand for nursing assistants and midwives. The value established by the project, in the case of nurses, was for a 30-hour week. In the case of longer hours, the national salary floor would have the proportional correspondence.

For the project to go to the Senate floor, concessions had to be made. The value of the floor for nurses was R$ 4.75,000 for a workload of 40 or 44 hours, depending on the employment contract. Therefore, those who work 30 hours will receive a value lower than the floor. The remuneration for the technicians was R$ 3.29 thousand, that is, 70% of the expected amount for nurses. As for the salaries of assistants and midwives, 50% of what will be paid to nurses, totaling R$ 2,35 thousand.

Despite this, the approval of the article was celebrated by the category in Espírito Santo, which is articulated so that it is also approved in the Chamber. In all, the bill was processed for 18 months. The president of the Regional Nursing Council of Espírito Santo (Coren/ES), Andressa Barcellos, informs that workers will meet this week to outline mobilization strategies, but already said that one of the initiatives will be to contact the deputies of the Espírito Santo bench to demand that they vote in favor of the project.

“We don’t want to find anyone on the fence or against the project, we’re going to stick with them,” he says. The actions will be deliberated by a set of entities, among them are Coren, the Union of Public Health Servants of the State of Espírito Santo (Sindisaúde), Union of Nurses of Espírito Santo (Sindienurses) and Union of Federal Public Servants of the State of Espírito Santo (Sindsep/ES).