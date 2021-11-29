Delete it now! Android apps steal users’ money; see the list | Technology

Unsplash/Markus Spiske Fake apps scam users

Google banned 151 apps from the Play Store, the official Android store, after discovering they were part of an SMS scam campaign. According to Avast, which investigated the case, the applications were disguised as a variety of legitimate tools.

In the list, there are supposed photo editors, camera filters, games and QR Code readers. The scam happened when users were subscribed to a paid SMS service without consent. So the money was stolen by cybercriminals.

According to Avast, when installing any of these applications, the victim already had several data stolen, including location. She was then automatically subscribed to this SMS service, which could cost upwards of $40 a month.

Although Google has already deleted the apps from the Play Store, the recommendation for anyone who has any of them installed is to delete it from the cell phone. Check out the main ones below – the full list can be found at this link.