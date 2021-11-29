Designer Virgil Abloh dies, aged 41, after fighting cancer – Lifestyle

Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s male creative director and owner of Off-White, died this Sunday (28), after battling cancer, at 41 years old. The information was released by the designer’s team on their social networks.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a father, husband, son, brother and fervently devoted friend. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Shannon Abloh; his children, Lowe Abloh and Gray Abloh; Abloh; his parents, Nee and Eunice Abloh; and several dear friends and colleagues. For more than two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare and aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma,” the statement begins.

According to the team, the designer chose to continue conducting his professional projects even after the diagnosis. “He has chosen to face his particular battle since diagnosis in 2019, undergoing several challenging treatments, while running several leading institutions spanning fashion, art and culture. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and his mission to open doors for others and create pathways to greater equality in art and design. He used to say, ‘Everything I do is for my 17-year-old version of myself ‘, deeply believing in the power of art to inspire future generations.”

Finally, its contributors are grateful for the support they have been receiving from Abloh’s admirers. “We thank everyone for their love and support and ask for privacy as we mourn and celebrate Virgil’s life.”

Virgil has been married to Shannon Abloh since 2009 and leaves behind two children, Gray Abloh and Lowe Abloh.

See the publication: