‘Detransition’ heats up debate on gender change

SAO PAULO — The growing number of reports of trans people — in Brazil and abroad — who took steps to change their gender and repent heated up the debate on the transition, especially among children and adolescents. An emblematic case is that of British Keira Bell, who at the beginning of last year, aged 23, sued the British public health system, known by the acronym in English, under the allegation that the medical team should have questioned her decision further of transitioning from female to male.

She began the transition process at age 16 and currently identifies with the female gender, the same as at birth. The young woman’s episode is not isolated. On social networks, it is possible to find groups and profiles with reports of “detransition”. Specialists heard by GLOBO claim that these cases exist, but they are rare, especially in Brazil. In general, they are associated with failures in medical care.

In Brazil, as in other parts of the world, the right of people who feel permanent and complete discomfort between biological sex and gender identity to make the transition is recognized. Ensuring that they can do it in an assisted way, according to specialists, is an important victory for their well-being, an achievement that must be maintained despite the contrary campaigns defended by some sectors of society.

The debate that “detransition” raises is not contrary to the right of transition. It is restricted to examining any failures and excesses in the monitoring process, a topic of great importance, since some interventions are not fully reversible in cases of regret.

Lack of research

There is little scientific data available on “detransition” – a major problem that should receive more attention in Brazil and abroad. The few existing statistics indicate that around 2% of transgender people change their minds and wish to revert to their birth gender.

A recent study by the Fenway Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital showed that 13% of transgender people at some point decided to “de-transition.” Of this total, only 2.4% attributed the decision to a strictly personal doubt about their identity. More than 80% of those who repented said they were pressured by external factors, which makes clear the need to increase the fight against prejudice. But regardless of the cause, the result shows that out of every 100 people, 13 were not prepared for the transition.

brazilian frame

According to psychiatrist Alexandre Saadeh, coordinator of the Transdisciplinary Outpatient Clinic of Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation, of the Institute of Psychiatry of the University of São Paulo (USP), cases of dropout usually occur during the multidisciplinary follow-up, carried out before the beginning of the transition physics.

— Here in Brazil, cases of “de-transition” of people assisted in the public system are very rare. In the private system, this can happen more often. In the country it is also common to find trans people who have started taking hormones on their own, without medical supervision – explains the doctor.

Rio de Janeiro journalist Eugenia Rodrigues, a specialist in the subject and spokesperson for the No Corpo Certo campaign, says that there are many cases of “distransition” and that she has heard all kinds of reports.

—There are women who started (hormone use) on their own, others were seen at gender identity clinics, others who went through a supposed evaluation with psychologists, psychoanalysts and psychiatrists, and there are also women who got endocrinologists who provided the hormone, without asking for any report,” says Rodrigues. According to her, most cases of “distransition” occur in young women and lesbians.

Physician José Carlos Martins Júnior, from Santa Catarina, a reference in sexual adjustment surgeries for trans people in the country and abroad, has already performed more than 400 operations. According to him, none of his patients regretted it. Martins Júnior, however, says he knows of cases of regret, especially of people who chose to operate abroad.

— If the person is going to operate in Thailand, he consults a psychologist, receives the report, and the next day he undergoes surgery — he says.

guaranteed rights

Brazilian legislation authorizes sexual adjustment surgeries, such as removal of the breasts, extraction of reproductive organs and construction of genitals, from the age of 18 onwards. The Unified Health System (SUS) has been offering surgical interventions and hormonal therapy since 2008.

Before starting any procedure, the patient undergoes a multidisciplinary follow-up for at least one year to validate whether there is, in fact, “gender dysphoria”. The assessment requires a medical and psychological profile.

children and pre-teens

The transition into childhood is beyond controversial. Doubt about identity is more common in children, as they tend to exhibit gender non-conforming behaviors, regardless of being trans. For example, boys who like to wear dresses or girls who play with trucks.

Hormonal blockade is authorized, with parental consent, from when the child enters puberty. The aim is to prevent the development of characteristics associated with the sex at birth, such as menstruation and the appearance of hair.

Since 2012, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) has called hormone blockers “totally reversible interventions.” But in a recent interview with foreign media, Erica Anderson, a psychologist at the University of California’s Gender Clinic for Children and Adolescents, said she was “not sure” whether the psychological effects are reversible. Surgeon Marci Bowers, who made the transition from American activist Jazz Jennings and will assume WPATH in 2022, is against the early use of blockers and criticizes the censorship of the debate on the procedures adopted today.

teenagers

In Brazil, 16 years is the minimum age to start hormone therapy (not to be confused with hormone blockers). Some effects of hormones, such as hair growth, in the case of the male hormone, and breast formation, in the female, remain even after its suspension. Therefore, some experts believe that the ideal would be to wait the legal age of majority to start treatments. Saadeh, from USP, disagrees.

—At that age, teenagers have a much better sense of themselves. Starting the transition in adolescence brings several benefits for the mental and social health of these young people – he says.

WPATH recommends that patients seeking hormone therapy be screened for disorders. In Brazil, the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) prohibits hormonal (and also surgical) procedures in people diagnosed with severe mental disorders.

In the United States, critics hypothesize that children and adolescents with different disorders or lesbians are being encouraged to define themselves as transgender. Part of the doctors, in their eagerness to be welcoming, would be making a mistake in the assessment.