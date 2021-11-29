Deyverson cries when talking about the family in ‘Mais Você’ and explains simulation in bid with referee of the final

O hero of the tri-conquest of the Libertadores do Palmeiras, Deyverson, participated in the program ‘Mais Você’, on Globo, this Monday morning, leaving the Ana Maria Braga euphoric. The presenter dedicated the entire program to the conquest of Verdão and had breakfast with the player, accompanied by sports journalist Felipe Andreoli.

The attraction ranged from effusive celebration to tears at various times. In one of the emotional moments, the player remembered his relationship with his father, his greatest supporter for him to become a football player.

– Even though he didn’t have (financial conditions) he did his best to give better to us, to my brothers. I wanted to be a pagoda singer, but my father encouraged me to be a football player – he said.

At that moment, Deyverson wept with the words of Felipe Andreoli, who remembered the people who reached out to the player even in troubled moments of indiscipline.

– He had people who believed in him, who could improve as a person. Felipão, Abel Ferreira… That’s what people need, trust, someone who has empathy and reaches out – Andreoli.

Deyverson also recalled the moment of the simulation on the field after being slapped on the back by the referee of the Libertadores final, Nestor Pestana, and explained what he imagined doing at the time when Palmeiras was already winning 2-1.

– I’ll do a Deyverson (do the simulation), drop in here, take a breath… Me and my companions – he said with laughter.

The player also recalled another funny episode with the family, which was his ‘resignation’ from the post of savory salesman after an ’embezzlement’ in the business’ finances.

– I worked with my brothers on the beach selling coke and water, one day a customer asked me for three snacks, I gave them: he gave me twenty reais, and I returned twenty reais in change. I got home, I had no money. My brother arrived and said: ‘I love you, but you’re fired’ – he said, laughing.