Deyverson decides 2nd title at the club and reinforces the list of ‘unlikely heroes’; remember

Deyverson scores Palmeiras’s title goal over Flamengo, in the Libertadores, and goes down in the club’s history with another decisive move

When leaving the bank and deciding the end of the Libertadores Conmebol in overtime, Deyverson it just reinforced something that has become routine in the recent history of palm trees: the consecration of “unlikely heroes”.

the attacker was the highlight of winning the South American title, by taking advantage of Andreas Pereira’s hesitation and making the second goal of the 2-1 victory over Flamengo, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Before Deyverson, others had made history when no one expected. One of the most remembered cases by the fans happened in the Brazil’s Cup of 2012.

betinho had to replace Hernán Barcos in the final against Coritiba, in Couto Pereira. If many turned up their noses, the attacker did his part, by scoring, with his head, the equalizer that guaranteed the cup.

Four years later, again an unlikely hero: Fabiano, right-back with little space in the first team, scored the winning goal by 1-0 over the Chapecoense, result that confirmed the Brazilian title of 2016.

Deyverson himself was already on the list for, in 2018, scoring the national title goal against the Vasco, in win 1 to 0, in Rio de Janeiro. But at that time he had more room than in the current squad, so much so that he scored nine goals in the Brazilian title campaign.

The last of the list is Breno Lopes, striker bought by Juventude in the middle of the year and who left the bank to give the title of Libertadores 2020 to Verdão against saints. He shored up Ron’s cross and definitely entered alviverde history.

