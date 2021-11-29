Deyverson opens his heart and sends a message to Andreas Pereira after a decisive failure in the Libertadores final

Palmeiras striker granted an interview to ESPN Brazil and sent a message to Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, after a decisive failure in the Libertadores final

For the second time in his career, Deyverson was responsible for a title goal of the palm trees. Last Saturday (27), in a 2-1 victory over the Flamengo, the center forward took advantage of Andreas Pereira’s serious error, who lost the ball in the defense field, and noted the goal of winning the Freed Conmebolres.

After much of the euphoria after the party, Deyverson, in an interview with ESPN Brazil, sent a message to Andreas Pereira himself. The Flamengo midfielder showed strong dejection after the mistake and cried compulsively during the award.

“We don’t wish anyone’s harm. We do what the bad is good for. They’re picking on Andreas, talking a lot. Sometimes the criticism can be overlooked, but there are criticisms that are heavy, with threats to the family, to children. People ask to be unlocked on social networks, but they offended the family. I’m happy for my goal in the title.”

“If it were me failing and he scoring the goal, I imagine he would be happy too. I hope people understand that football is about ups and downs. I hope he recovers as soon as possible. of affection for him. I don’t know him, but I wish him all the best,” said the Palmeiras forward.

Andreas Pereira is on loan from Manchester United to Flamengo, with a bond until June 2022. According to information from Christiane Mussi, a reporter for Disney channels, the cost to seal a purchase negotiation is 22 million euros, around R$ 140 million. The amount is higher than what the English team paid in the past to take Cristiano Ronaldo from Sporting, something around 15 million euros.