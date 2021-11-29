did the title of ‘baroa’ of Lota exist?

After so much insistence, Lota (Paula Cohen) got what she wanted: to be part of the nobility. The title of baroness, or baroness as she says, was granted by Pedro (Selton Mello) and Teresa (Letícia Sabatella) in Nos Tempos do Imperador after the character blackmailed the empress. But after all, did the Baroness of Fervedouro exist in real life?

Did the baroness from In the Times of the Emperor exist?

First, the correct pronunciation of the title is baroque and not ‘baroan’ as Lota usually says in the telenovela – the wrong pronunciation is part of the comic footprint of the character, the main figure in the comedy number of the plot written by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

The titles received by her and her husband, Barão and Baronesa de Fervedouro, on the other hand, did not exist in real life and are just fiction from the soap opera.

Lota gets the titles after making a bargain with Teresa Cristina. The tramp meets a pair of invaluable mummies who would be a great addition to the empress’s archaeological museum.

Aware of what is in her hands, the woman goes to Pedro’s wife and says that she will only grant the mummies to the museum if she grants him a title of nobility. The emperors then make Lota and her husband barons.

What will happen to Lota in the next chapters?

Lota spent the last few chapters happy with his title, but soon the pickaxe’s life will turn upside down.

That’s because in the coming weeks, she will discover that Batista (Ernani Moraes) and Lupita (Roberta Rodrigues) are having an affair. In addition, the ‘baroa’ will take the opportunity to confess that Bernardinho (Gabriel Fuentes) is not Batista’s son. The boy will be angry with his mother and will abandon her.

The baroness will also have to deal with the fact that Batista will contract cholera and be in serious condition. It will be Pilar (Gabriela Medvdovski) who will alert Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) about his father’s health.