Dies Virgil Abloh, Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton

Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White and artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, died this Sunday, 28, as a result of a cancer against which he had been dealing secretly in recent years. The announcement was made in a statement released jointly by LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White.

“We are all in shock at this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer and a visionary, but he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this time of great sadness and our thoughts are with their loved ones for the loss of their husband, father, brother, son and friend,” said Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, in the statement.







Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White and artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, died this Sunday, 28, aged 41. Photo: Reuters

Virgil was the son of immigrants from Ghana who was born in the state of Illinois, in the United States. Hip-hop fan, he worked as a DJ even before graduating from college – in civil engineering and architecture. In the early 2000s, he was an artistic consultant for the album covers and set design for Kanye West’s concerts.

In 2012, he launched his brand, Pyrex Vision, stamping his logo on Champion and Ralph Lauren clothes, selling them at higher prices, which caused controversy.

The following year, he founded Off White and, soon after, he became one of the favorite stylists among millenials, with his creations inspired by street culture, prioritizing sneakers and sweatshirts. In 2015, it was among the finalists for the LVMH award for young creators

Virgil Abloh has also made significant collaborations with brands such as Nike, Jimmy Choo, Moncler and Ikea, and has become accustomed to having the prestige of rappers such as Kanye West, Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky, as well as Rihanna and Beyoncé.

The close relationship with Kanye West also drew attention at various times, such as when she cried hugging him after a Louis Vuitton Hommes show in Paris in 2018. “He was rooting for us. This dream is as much mine as his. In my dream, it was he on the catwalk. I wanted the whole world to see the guy who fought for this moment to happen, he is part of him and totally connected to me,” he said at the time.

Between June 10 and September 22, 2019, the show Figures of Speech it was on display at the Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), showing the works of Virgil proposing the union between fashion and political discourse.

* With information from AFP and The New York Times