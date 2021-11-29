Dies Virgil Abloh, Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton

posted on 11/28/2021 7:22 PM



(credit: Reproduction)

Virgil Abloh, 41, founder of Off-White and artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, died this Sunday (11/28) of cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare type of cancer for which he had been secretly being treated for since 2019. The announcement was made through a joint statement between the brands LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off-White.

“We are all in shock at this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer and a visionary, but he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this time of great sadness and our thoughts are with their loved ones for the loss of their husband, father, brother, son and friend,” said Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, in the statement.

Abloh’s career in fashion began in the 2000s, when he became an artistic consultant for the album covers and set design for Kanye West’s concerts. In 2012, he launched his brand, Pyrex Vision, stamping his logo on Champion and Ralph Lauren clothes, selling them at higher prices, which caused controversy.

The following year, he founded Off White and, soon after, he became one of the favorite stylists among millenials, due to his creations inspired by street culture. Abloh has made significant collaborations with brands such as Nike, Jimmy Choo, Moncler and Ikea. The American stylist was one of the first blacks to head an international luxury brand.