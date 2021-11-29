Doctor says Ômicron has mild symptoms

(UOL-FOLHAPRESS) – The South African doctor who made the first warning to authorities about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which was recently discovered in the country, said that her patients had mild symptoms, but stressed that it takes more time until science have consolidated information about the new strain, such as the severity of the disease it causes in vulnerable people.

In an interview with British newspaper The Telegraph, this Saturday (27), Angelique Coetzee, a general practitioner for 33 years and president of the Medical Association of South Africa, said that what sparked her alert to the possibility of a new variant were the symptoms mild but “unusual” presented by patients who came to her office in Pretoria.

“Their symptoms were so different and milder than those I had treated before,” he said. She cited that the patients were young people with severe fatigue. None of them, however, suffered loss of taste or smell, a relatively common symptom of covid-19.

On November 18, when four family members tested positive for covid-19 and exhibited excessive exhaustion, she reported the case to authorities.

In total, according to the doctor, about 24 of her patients tested positive for covid with symptoms of the new variant – half of them were not vaccinated against covid-19. They were mostly healthy men who appeared “very tired”.

The doctor, however, emphasized that her patients were all healthy and that she is concerned with the possibility of omicron reaching older people or with comorbidities.

“What we have to worry about now is when older, unvaccinated people become infected with the new strain, and if they don’t get vaccinated, we’ll see a lot of people with a [forma da] serious illness,” she added.

“There is not a large flow of patients with severe cases being treated. It would have been different if, in the last few days, we had seen patients arriving with symptoms for five days with the condition deteriorating and getting worse. So we would have said yes, that the world would need to understand and that it would be necessary to make everyone aware”, said Angelique, in an interview with Globonews.

Concern variant says WHO

The new variant was classified by the WHO (World Health Organization) as “of concern” on Friday (26). However, the organization stressed that several weeks will be needed to understand the level of transmission and virulence of the new variant of the coronavirus, identified as B.1.1.529.

The omicron has a different spike protein than the original coronavirus on which covid-19 vaccines are based. This raises concerns that B.1.1.529 may “escape” from the protection of immunizers.

Experts are now working to truly understand how much the new variant is more transmissible, more aggressive or can partially overcome the protective effect of the available vaccines. There are currently no further details or confirmations on any of this information.

Pfizer announced that it would take about 100 days to develop and produce a tailored vaccine for the new variant of the coronavirus, if necessary. A spokesman for the drugmaker said the company is already studying B.1.1.529 and is expected to release the first data “within two weeks at the latest”.

Governments, including the Brazilian one, announced the closing of borders with African countries, but there are a series of measures that still need to be taken to contain the advance, according to specialists, such as advances in vaccination.

On Thursday (25), the WHO announced that only 27% of health professionals located in Africa had already received the two doses of the vaccine against covid.