Dogecoin? Elon Musk gives advice to cryptocurrency investors

In recent months, Elon Musk’s preference for Dogecoin as an investment option over other cryptocurrencies or stocks has remained fairly evident. On several previous occasions, he has directly or indirectly asked investors to put their money into the cryptocurrency that was launched as a meme coin.

On a similar occasion, Musk has now shared advice for Dogecoin investors. Responding to a tweet from West Coast Holdings founding partner Bill Lee, Musk, in a nutshell, pinpointed his hopes for the digital asset.

Lee, who also invested in companies owned by Musk, said, “Neither your keys nor your encryption” in response to a tweet that suggested the idea of ​​a Dogecoin Metaverse gateway, MyDogeWallet, that could significantly reduce reliance on encryption on trading platforms like Binance and Robinhood.

Soon, Musk followed suit and responded to Lee in just one word – “Exactly.” However, Chief Tesla did not clarify the matter further.

Musk, who says he has never sold cryptocurrencies stored in his portfolio, has previously pointed out that he doesn’t like the way cryptocurrencies handle digital currencies owned by retail investors. On the other hand, he remained a staunch supporter and supporter of cryptocurrencies, especially Dogecoin.