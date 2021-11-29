Domingão pays homage to Racionais MC’s, who have never played at Globo

Robson Nunes paid tribute to Racionais MC’s in today’s “Show dos Famosos” (TV Globo). The presentation drew attention, since, despite some members having already participated in Globo programs, the group itself never played on the channel.

In 2013, Edi Rock went to “Cauldron” and was heavily criticized. This is because Racionais tries, in general, to distance themselves from the mainstream media.

The musician returned to Globo in 2019, this time on BK’s side. The two participated in the “Conversa com Bial” and spoke about the influence of the Racionais MC’s.

In “The Victim”, one of the group’s songs, there is a small criticism of the network: “A Globo reporter insulted me/Called me a murderer, that ignited”, says the lyrics, which tell the story of a being run over that resulted in death.

Robson Nunes sang “Nego Drama” and talked about how Racionais songs were important for him to recognize himself as black.

“Even more that I’m black with fair skin… I remember a neighbor. My mother used to say ‘this one is my youngest nigga’ and she said ‘Imagine, Robson isn’t black, he’s light brown.’ it was an offense, you know? And you grow up with it. My parents are sensational, Mr. Miro, a bricklayer, Mrs. Dora, a housewife,” said the actor, who was moved when talking about his parents and was applauded.

When Racionais enters my life, I know who I am, I’m proud, I have self-esteem. It’s transformative. Robson Nunes

Robson suggested a “neck test” for those who say that the fight of black people is “mimimi”.

“When you are at your favorite restaurant, do the neck test [olha para os lados] and see how many blacks there are. When you have it in your club, see how many black people there are. This is not right, we have to balance this with emergency measures. This fight is for the front to fight on equal terms”, said the actor.

He also suggested that black people seek information about their own identity.

Find out, we are at month gives conscience black. You have conscience who you are and principally proud of who you are, it’s because the black people do and did a lot for this country. Robson Nunes

The actor’s performance was praised by all the technicians, who won a 10 from everyone — including Boninho.