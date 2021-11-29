Double day off, Grmio at home and Paulista Feminine decision with classic; see Corinthians schedule

After beating Athletico-PR and confirming a spot in Libertadores 2022, Corinthians will have two days of rest. The team from Alvinegra returns to CT Joaquim Grava on Wednesday morning to start preparing to face Grêmio, on Sunday, at 4 pm.

This isn’t the club’s only commitment this week. On Wednesday, Corinthians basketball returns to the court by the NBB. This time, the team hosts Brasília Basketball, at 20h, at the Wlamir Marques Gym. On Friday, at the same time, Timão will face the Cerrado Basketball, also at Parque São Jorge.

On Saturday, the three-time champions of Libertadores and Brasileirão enter the field to start defining the title in São Paulo. Corinthians Female visits São Paulo for the first leg of the Paulistão final, at 4 pm, at Morumbi. The return game takes place on the 8th, at 9 pm, at Arena Barueri.

It is worth noting that the men’s and women’s Under-17 teams still have the dates of their decisions confirmed by the FPF in the coming days. Timãozinho faces Desportivo Brasil in the quarterfinals of the Paulista U-17, while Brabinhas define the state title also against São Paulo – the duel, however, is in a single game.

Check out the Corinthians schedule this week

Monday 11/29

male cast off

Tuesday 11/30

male cast off

Wednesday 12/01

Thursday 12/02

Corinthians men’s team training at CT Joaquim Records in the morning

Friday 12/3

Saturday 12/04

Sunday 12/5

