Du Queiroz is thrilled to be elected best in the field and speaks of Fiel’s differential

This Sunday afternoon, Corinthians hosted Athletico-PR at the Neo Química Arena, and won 1-0. With great prominence during the match, defensive midfielder Du Queiroz was named “Crack of the Game” and spoke about Timão’s performance as principal in Brasileirão.

“We know that at the stadium, the power of the fans is very big. I think this is the difference, but we are working to improve it. Regarding the best of the match, this is from the group. First I wanted to thank God, according to myself, for my everyday hard work. In third for myself and my family too”, declared the 21-year-old in an interview with TV Globo.

The clash against the team from Paraná, was the 14th of Du Queiroz with the Alvinegra shirt in Brasileirão. In the last three games, in fact, the athlete was selected by Sylvinho as a starter. In all, Du participated in eight Corinthians victories, two draws and four defeats.

“Without words, people who are born and raised in a community, in the favela, know how difficult it is for a favelado to get here. Thank God I’m here today, I don’t have words to describe it here today”, he added.

With the victory, the team led by Sylvinho reached 56 points and secured its place in the G4 in this 36th round of the Brasileirão. The next appointment of the alvinegra team is scheduled for next Sunday, the 5th, against Grêmio, at 4 pm, also at Neo Química Arena.

