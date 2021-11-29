Duda Nagle and Sabrina Sato celebrate daughter Zoe’s early birthday

Living in Rio de Janeiro because of work, actor Duda Nagle declares to her daughter, Zoe, about her relationship with Sabrina Sato the day before her birthday.

Duda Nagle (38) and Sabrina Sato (40) celebrated their daughter’s birthday at home!

Zoe is completing another year of life this Monday, 29, and because of the actor’s work, the family decided to have a party so that he could participate.

The artist is living in Rio de Janeiro during the recording of the telenovela kings gives Record TV and returns to São Paulo to spend the weekends with his family.

In her Instagram feed, Duda posted a sequence of records from the intimate celebration that featured a cupcake and the presence of Zoe’s grandmother and the actor’s mother, Leda Nagle, on Sunday, 28.

“Family!!! I love my girls!!! Tomorrow Zoe turns 3 years old and as you know, I’m on the intense beat of recordings of the new Record TV soap opera Reis and I’m “living” more on recording locations than on home, SP. Long live Zoe!!! I wish you good health and luck my dear daughter”, wrote the drooling father in the caption of the post.

“Zoe’s face in the last video, looking at the cake and it’s not even her birthday is the best. Hahaha! highlighted Sabrina in the comments on the expression of the heiress during the Congratulations.

Sabrina Sato declares herself on Zoe’s birthday

Sabrina Sato filled her feed with love as she celebrated her daughter Zoe’s 3rd birthday! The presenter shared a series of black and white photos of a photo shoot with the little girl and made a beautiful statement: “Zoe means full of life and that’s exactly how I’ve felt since you arrived. I feel complete, beloved. You’ve filled me up. And now it’s 3 years old. It’s not a baby anymore and my greatest happiness is being able to accompany her and be part of your growth. I will always be by and for you. Thank you, God, for the greatest gift of my life. Thank you and be very happy my daughter. Mommy loves you!”, if she melted.

