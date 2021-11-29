Dynho is said to be ‘very calm’ in relation to Mirella

Later this Sunday, Dayane Mello asked Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos if they are worried about any attitude they had within “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), referring to the reactions of the pedestrian partners.

Sthe, who joined the show engaged to businessman Victor Igoh, said she is calm with her behavior, but knows that the internet should influence the creation of conflicts. “He knows me. But on the internet people are very mean… It’s uncomfortable for someone out there… He knows me, he knows I respect him, that I would never do anything that would put our relationship at risk, he knows , he knows me”.

When also being questioned by ex-Gran Fratello Vip, Dynho did not express concern about MC Mirella’s reaction: “She must be there at home.” Then he agreed with everything Sthe said about the evil present on the internet: “She [Sthe] said everything I was going to say here”.

Not knowing that Mirella has already started the divorce process by rejecting his exchange of caresses with Tik Toker herself, the dancer said: “I’m very calm about that. It’s been 5 years, there’s nothing to talk about.”

In addition to the funk girl Bad Mi, Victor also showed signs of having been bothered by the proximity of the pedestrians, as he now appears frequently without the engagement ring on social networks.