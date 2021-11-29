Dynho makes plans for the holiday season: ‘Mirella should have it already’ | Column Fabia Oliveira

After talking to Bil Araújo about the desire to decorate the new house for Christmas with MC Mirella, Dynho Alves returned to talking about the end-of-year parties. This time, he revealed to Sthe Matos that he would like to spend New Year’s Eve with Gui Araújo, but everything would depend on his wife’s plans: “Mirella must have already organized something”. Do I count or do you count?

This would be the first Christmas at the house, in Mogi das Cruzes, which they had recently moved to, just before he entered ‘A Fazenda 13’. On Wednesday (24), the singer shared with her followers videos of the packing of suitcases and boxes to leave the property.

“Today I woke up on the run and got dressed as I could. As you can see, things are all being packed and that’s it. Let’s go crazy. The change has already started. I hope there’s time to take everything away today, I’m running to make time”, said Mirella, who moved to São Caetano.

Mirella didn’t like Dynho’s approach to the Bahian influencer at all and filed for divorce, saying that her ex-husband’s relationship with Sthe is now disrespectful. Some netizens and fans of the reality show raised the possibility that the separation, in fact, would be a marketing strategy for the singer. Mirella posted a printout of the document’s protocol.