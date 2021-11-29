Dynho wins Trial of Fire and Solange despairs

The lamp of the week already has an owner: Dynho Alves. the pawn played with Solange Gomes and Dayane Mello, and even before the test, he, accompanied by MC GUI, Sthe Matos and Dayane Mello, created strategies for the formation of the next farm.

The dynamic to find out who would participate in the Trial of Fire was pure luck. Dayane Mello, Rich Melquiades and Solange Gomes removed the yellow ball, while, Dynho Alves he was lucky to win the little black ball granting him two powers: change a player and put himself in his place and send someone straight to the bay.

the ex-husband of MC Mirella put himself in the place of Rich and chose Marina Ferrari to sleep with Colorado. All the time, Dynho he was sure he would win the Trial of Fire.

“Marina is already at the bay, Sol is going to the bay, I recommend her and you pull Marina”, he said. MC GUI.

“I pull Marina, because of course I’m going through the house”, he added Sthe.

MC GUI, who has no idea that in the next Roça formation there will be no Resta One, sentenced: “Day will go for Resta One. There will be Day and Dynho left, no one will save Day. is to wait for the power.”

SOLANGE CALLS THE DAY ‘SUPPLY’ AND CRY

First eliminated in the Trial of Fire, Solange Gomes collapsed in tears. And told the pedestrians that dayane it was superb.

“Zero humility! Superb! So full of himself! She’s here acting, cooking food1 She forgets, she is teasing others. The test ended, she didn’t even come to talk to me, only Dynho, who won because she wants the power of the lamp for her”, she shouted, in the bedroom.

Solange Gomes also stated that the test was made for Dynho: “Of course, in a test like this, the 25-year-old boy who works out a lot will beat me. I don’t have a chance of winning anything, ever, here,” she said, starting to cry.

“I’ll never win anything here, I’m already tired, I’m just ashamed. Everyone here wants to take a test with me because they know I’m going to lose, that I don’t know how to do it because I’m clumsy. I can’t stand losing any more, I lost them all, I don’t win anything!””.

RED FLAME POWER

The public had two power options to choose from in Tik Tok A Fazenda 13. The most chosen option was A, whose determination was: “The owner of this power must choose two pedestrians who are not in the Roça. A new vote will decide which of the two is the Fourth Roceiro. The formation of the swidden today will not have one.

In addition to the power of the red flame, Dynho Alves won the power of the yellow flame, which will only be revealed on the day the garden is formed. He must choose one of the powers and give another to a pawn.

TRIPLE BAY

Before the draw, Adriane Galisteu announced that, from now on, the stall will have only three participants, not four. Dynho took the black ball, and gained the power to choose who would go to the bay, even before the race started. The pawn chose to take Marina.

So how dayane and Solange lost the race, the bay was formed by: Marina, Day and Sol.

See web reactions

📍| Dynho who won the lamp test 💁 But guess who was blamed for Solange not winning? 🤷‍♀️ Yes, the villain: Dayane 🤦‍♀️#The farm— Portal Gelosas🍷❄ (@PortalGelosas) November 28, 2021

SOLANGE CRYING SAYING THAT SHE DID NOT GET TOO FAR IN THE LAMPIÃO TEST BECAUSE SHE WAS IN 3rd HAHAHAHAHAHA— maria | only champion 🌋 (@tortalos) November 28, 2021

Day hasn’t won any lamp test and he’s fine, Solange hasn’t won any lamp test and he’s doing drama. And then it’s Day who victimizes herself ne… — Lordaduca 🍷 (@lordaduca) November 28, 2021

Solange wants a proof of the Enem worth the lamp or the farmer!

🤣🤣🤣 “There is no geography proof…” “It’s Landa, Carai!” Schrödinger’s Shoe 🍷 (@landaciccone) November 28, 2021

