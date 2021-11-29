Economy says adviser who published Bee Gees music ‘had cell phone hacked’

× Disclosure/Paramount Pictures

The Ministry of Economy said this Monday (29) to the antagonist what the cell phone of one of your communications advisers was hacked.

Yesterday, the antagonist showed that the official page of the Ministry’s Special Secretariat for Productivity and Competitiveness published a post with the phrase “[o] love of my life brought me closer to Jesus”. The publication had a video with an excerpt of the song Night Fever (1977) by the Bee Gees.

The same publication appeared on the Instagram profile of Jayme Eduardo, the secretary’s communication advisor. Both have been deleted.

It wasn’t the only post that appeared on Jayme’s Instagram and also on the secretariat’s Facebook.

On Saturday (27), a post appeared on both pages with laughter (“Kkkkkkk”) to comment on SBT’s victory over Globo in audience, because of the Libertadores final. In the publication there was an image that read: “It is necessary Jayme Eduardo”. They were also erased.

In a note sent to the antagonist, the Ministry of Economy said that “[o] advisor Jaym’Eduardo had his cell phone hacked, and in addition to these improper posts, his bank account was invaded, when they also carried out financial transactions. The same is already taking the necessary measures to restore the accesses, together with the police report”.

The press office of the Civil Police of the DF informed the the antagonist that the BO was registered at 9:06 am today.

Jayme Eduardo was appointed to the position of communication advisor to the secretariat at the end of October.