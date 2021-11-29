Electoral funnel: Pre-candidate boom triggers race for space between Lula and Bolsonaro

BRASILIA – Parties seeking an alternative to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and president Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 electoral dispute have moved their main players to occupy a narrow space on the political chessboard. In recent days, the launch of former Justice Minister Sergio Moro for Podemos and the final stretch of the PSDB’s caucuses, which chose the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, helped to precipitate actions by other parties. Last week, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) and Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) were announced as potential third way candidates, joining others recently launched.

Backstage:Estranged, Mourão approaches Sergio Moro and exchanges messages with former minister

Parties and candidates work with the idea that, until the middle of next year, their performance in the polls will be decisive for maintaining some names and attracting support. In some cases, pre-candidacies will prove to be a way for the politician and the party to guarantee space and leverage themselves to negotiate the withdrawal under better conditions.

PSD Name:Pacheco kicks off in the pre-candidacy for the presidency in 2022

To move more easily in Brasília, Moro has been using the functional apartment of the President of Somos, Renata Abreu, to participate in lunches, dinners and coffees. The objective of these meetings is to reduce the resistance of the political class to the name of the former judge of Operation Lava-Jato, who reached different parties.

— As these are approximation conversations, there needs to be a more restricted, more intimate environment — told GLOBO the president of Podemos, who has been guiding Moro in political circles.

The residence has already received politicians from various legends such as the presidents of Patriota, Ovasco Resende, and the president of PROS, Eurípedes Júnior. Also passed by the parliamentary apartment of Citizenship.

In another coordinated movement, the group of Podemos has targeted the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco. Last Tuesday, members of the party took Moro to the Senate to reinforce the party’s position against the PEC dos Precatórios, whose approval has the support of Pacheco. To GLOBO, senator Alvaro Dias (Podemos-PR) ruled out an alliance with the PSD and criticized the pre-candidacy of the president of the Congress:

— It will be difficult for Rodrigo to maintain an impartial position in the Senate as a candidate. For the institution, this is bad.

Pacheco’s political movement also generated criticism at the top of the Powers. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), for example, does not hide his dissatisfaction and told people close to him that the pre-candidacy of the senator from Minas Gerais could contaminate the processing of important projects. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, usually tells government ministers that Pacheco has adopted his own agenda in Congress to gain visibility.

The president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, considers criticisms of Pacheco natural.

– We haven’t started the campaign yet, but Pacheco took a very solid step this week (last) admitting the candidacy, so I see it as natural that those who will be opponents want to expose criticisms and differences – said Kassab.

The leader insists that the PSD will have its own candidacy. During the party’s event last week, the president of the Senate avoided categorically stating that he intends to enter the electoral contest. Despite this, he made a speech with plans for the country and criticism of the government.

“For a miner to say what Pacheco said, it means he’s a top candidate,” Kassab said.

The PSD’s bigwig bets on the low rejection of Pacheco to catapult his candidacy and on the fact that the senator has wide acceptance in Minas Gerais, the second largest electoral college in the country, only behind São Paulo.

Now Ciro Gomes (PDT), who focused on the strategy of polarizing Lula, will now have a new phase, according to GLOBO columnist Lauro Jardim: target Sergio Moro. For the president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, the fragmentation of the right-wing and the center-right camps could give breath to Ciro’s candidacy. Today, polls show a difficult path for the pedetista to reach the second round, with surveys indicating voting intentions between 7% and 10%.

Malu Gaspar:For Faria Lima, Sérgio Moro’s ‘Ipiranga post’ will not be in the Ministry of Economy

Running outside and with an eye on an appreciation in the electoral scenario to negotiate alliances, the MDB announced the launch in December of the pre-candidacy of senator Simone Tebet, which gained visibility during the CPI of Covid. The parliamentarian’s name has yet to be formalized, but it is already viewed with suspicion, especially after the party’s timid participation in the 2018 elections with the candidacy of former Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles.

Leaving behind, the PSDB found itself involved in a soap opera after the system of voting for previews by application failed. The mistake postponed for a week the launch of the pre-candidate of the legend who will fight to lead the third way. Doria will have the challenge of uniting the acronym, agglutinating other forces and convincing the other representatives of the center that he is the most skillful in breaking the Lula-Bolsonaro polarization.

Faced with this race of potential candidates, União Brasil, the party resulting from the merger between DEM and PSL, is divided between Bolsonaro and Moro. Without a defined name to launch his own candidacy, the president of the new acronym, Luciano Bivar, avoids speculation at this time.

— União Brasil, like all the others, is looking for an alternative. But, deep down, the last word will be the collective unconscious of Brazil that will decide — says Bivar.

political capital

These moves led Bolsonaro to anticipate his party destiny, joining the PL. The president intended to choose the acronym only in early 2022. The plan is to form an alliance between PL, PP and Republicans and use the subtitles structure and TV time to thwart the growth of a third way candidate.

Know more: There will be no coalition between the PL and left-wing parties, says Bolsonaro

For the political scientist Rafael Cortez, from the consultancy Tendências, it is unlikely that all the candidates who are now presenting themselves will be able to “nationalize” in time for the elections:

— It is not trivial to build national political capital. Few people can. So, the anticipation of candidacies is important so that they can become viable. It takes a lot of work to build this political capital, it takes time.