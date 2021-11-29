Eliziane Gama says she will be reporter for Mendonça’s nomination to the STF – News

Senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA) announced this Saturday (27) that she will be reporting the nomination of André Mendonça to the STF (Supreme Federal Court). The senator published on a social network “with Davi Alcolumbre’s satisfaction the designation to report the name of André Mendonça to the Supreme Court”. According to Eliziane, “the Federal Senate increasingly recognizes the importance of women in politics.”

In the video, the senator says that she received a call from the president of the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice), senator Davi Alcolumbre. “I see the invitation coming to me from the president [da CCJ] Davi is a prestige among the women’s bench in the Senate and also among evangelicals and clearly demonstrates his respect for religious diversity in Brazil. It’s an important moment in Brazilian life,” he says. “As a reporter, I’m going to be guided by information and also by good legislative technique without any political and ideological prejudice and much less religious,” she guarantees.

Eliziane also said that the STF minister needs to have as qualities “legal knowledge, honor, ethics, absolute commitment to democracy, commitment to freedoms”, he enumerated. “And our report will be guided by these principles, which, by the way, are defined by the Federal Constitution and include notable legal knowledge, the reputation of the nominee,” he added. The senator concludes by saying that “the issue of faith in this scenario is an intimate part of everyone and will be duly respected.”