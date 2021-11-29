Elon Musk wants you to stop using Binance, understand

Tesla billionaire and CEO Elon Musk doesn’t want you to use centralized cryptocurrency brokers like Binance or anyone else. Responding to a tweet on Friday (26), the mogul made it clear that he wants cryptocurrency investors to take custody of their ‘keys’ and not rely on exchanges, specifically citing the Binance and the Robin Hood.

Tesla’s boss went on to make his hatred of Binance even clearer after publicly arguing with the company’s CEO, CZ, after she stopped plundering Dogecoin – his favorite cryptocurrency – Musk even called the world’s largest brokerage “gloomy.”

The tycoon has raised concerns on behalf of Dogecoin investors regarding the recent problem of Dogecoin withdrawals from Binance. The situation resulted in several wrong transactions and users reporting account freezing.

Abandon centralized brokerages like Binance and Robin Hood

Elon Musk believes cryptocurrency investors should retain custody of their ‘keys’ and abandon centralized brokerages, he cited Binance and Robinhood as examples, but any centralized cryptocurrency brokerage fits the profile.

Responding to a tweet by Bill Lee, Musk agreed that until the wallet keys are in the user’s possession, he shouldn’t consider the assets “his own”.

“The core focus of the @MyDogeOfficial vision is to break the dependence on centralized CEX brokers like Binance and Robinhood and let investors take custody of their own currencies!” said a Twitter user quoting MyDogeWallet, a Dogecoin gateway metaverse that aims to eliminate dependence on brokers like Binance and Robinhood.

In this post, Bill Lee responded by saying, “if you don’t have the private key, the coins are not yours.” Musk backed Lee up with a one-word answer: “Exactly”.

Tesla’s CEO wants cryptocurrency investors to control their own private keys, rather than letting a broker like Binance and Robinhood handle it.

That’s because hackers often target cryptocurrency brokers to rob investors. For example, Robinhood had data breached earlier this month by an unauthorized third party.

DEX vs CEX

The security of cryptocurrencies depends a lot on which broker you use. An exchange is a marketplace where users buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies. There are two types of brokerages – centralized and decentralized – but both come with their own benefits and drawbacks in terms of security and reliability.

If you use a centralized broker such as Binance, you benefit from the services of a company that facilitates crypto/crypto and crypto/fiat transactions.

Despite this, the centralized brokers do not provide a private key for the funds, so it can be said that the coins are not yours as they can be stolen or locked at any time, as happened with Binance freezing balances in Dogecoin.

In the case of decentralized brokers (DEXs), they do not store private keys, making any hacking attempts ineffective. Transactions are point-to-point and settled between two individuals, the users themselves taking custody of their assets. This is how Musk wants users to keep their cryptocurrencies.