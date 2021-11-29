Encanto leads US box office in its first weekend

the animation Charm, gives Disney, topped the American box office during its debut weekend. Between the days November 26th and 28th, the film grossed $27 million.

In second place, Ghostbusters: Beyond not far behind and made $24.5 million in its second week. The previous weekend, the film came in first.

starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, Gucci house came in third. This was the film’s first weekend in the United States. The film’s proceeds were US$ 14 million.

eternal, gives Marvel, remains well placed in the rankings and ended the weekend in fourth place. This time, the film grossed $7.9 million — fourth week — and garnered more than $346 million in worldwide box office.

Closing the top 5, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City made $5.2 million on its opening weekend.

Remember that this was Thanksgiving weekend, an important American holiday.

Check out the top 10 box office in American cinemas below.