Enem 2021: teachers claim that the Brazil Cup question has no right answer; Inep did not comment | Enem 2021

Teachers of six courses heard by g1 claim that one of the math questions on the second day of the National High School Exam (Enem), held this Sunday (28), has no right answer.

The question was a math question about combinatorics and probability and used the champion teams of the Brazil Cup until 2018.

The tests contain the same questions for all candidates, but the order varies depending on the color of the question book. The question that would not have an answer is the number 157 of the pink proof, which corresponds to 138 of the blue test, 155 of the gray proof and 178 of the yellow test.

The report questioned the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), responsible for applying the test, but until the last update of this report had not gotten a return. The official feedback is expected to be released this week.

The test had 90 multiple-choice questions and had five answer options for each one. However, in the assessment of teachers of the Anglo, of SAS, of goal, of uncomplicates, gives Student Workshop It’s from SEB, there is no alternative that is a satisfactory answer to the question..

Anglo’s management will recommend to Inep the cancellation of the issue.

The question included the 15 winning teams of the Copa do Brasil in the 30 editions of the tournament until the year 2018 and asked the candidate to make an arrangement to organize a panel with plaques in honor of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to the champions.

According to mathematics teacher Mayara de Souza, from Descomplica, it was I need to find out how many different panels CBF could assemble.

Check the question below.

1 of 1 According to Enem 2021: Question 138 of the blue test that, according to teachers, has no right answer — Photo: Reproduction According to Enem 2021: Question 138 of the blue test that, according to teachers, has no right answer — Photo: Reproduction

According to the teachers, the alternative closest to correct would be the “e”, which brings in early 9! over 3!, but to be accurate I would need to start with 7! about 2!.

Understand below the statement and how the resolution would be

According to Professor Mayara, the question asks that the tribute panel have 6 lines with 5 plaques each.

The statement establishes that, in the first line, there can only be a club from Rio Grande do Sul.

“So, they would be Internacional (1 title), Grêmio (5 titles) and Juventude (1 title). That adds up to 7 titles, but it only has 5 spaces. Remembering that each title corresponds to one year. So, Grêmio has 5 titles, each corresponding to a different year. So it makes a difference to put, for example, Grêmio 1930 and Grêmio 2000. So you have to consider the order. It would be an array of 7 options to choose 5. So it would be 7! . That would be the first line,” he says.

At second line, the statement only asks for teams from Rio de Janeiro: Flamengo (3 titles), Vasco (1 title) and Fluminense (1 title), totaling 5.

“All will be used on the second line. So it’s 5!” he says.

At third line, has Cruzeiro (6 titles) and Atlético Mineiro (1 title), with an arrangement of 7, and you must choose 5.

“It’s 7! out of 2!, again.”

At fourth, are teams from São Paulo: Corinthians (3 titles), Palmeiras (3 titles), Santos (1 title), Paulista FC (1 title) and Santo André (1 title).

“There are 9 titles and we need 5, giving an arrangement of 9! out of 4!.

That leaves 10 titles and two lines (the fifth and the sixth), each with 5 titles.

“These 10 are represented by a 10!. It would look very similar to the alternative “e”, with the difference that, in the beginning, instead of 9! over 3!, it would be 7! over 2!.”

“The answer to the letter “e” starts with a 9! (it reads nine factorial) over 3!. In the place of this expression, it should be 7! over 2!. This value should appear twice for the answer to be correct.” explains Giuseppe Nobilioni, Math coordinator at the Goal.

For the professor of mathematics at Colégio e Curso AZ, Thiago Galrão, the issue is controversial.

“In the text, he says he’s going to put on the panel both the coat of arms, the name of the team and the year. But from the moment he puts the year, it’s 30 different years. So, there would be no repetition, for example, of the title of Grêmio de 89 with the title of Grêmio de 94. They would be different titles. Hence, considering that they are different values, we would not be able to find, by making the necessary arrangements, a correct alternative”, he says.

In his assessment, if it was necessary to mark an alternative, the orientation would be to mark alternative A as the correct answer. “But it is a question that can be annulled, as there is no correct alternative”, he ponders.

problem in another question

Anglo also pointed out a problem in another math question, that of 155 on the pink test (which corresponds to question 167 for yellow, 176 for gray and 151 for blue).

The question is from statistics and asks to calculate the median of a dataset grouped in class.

The statement uses as an example a couple who are planning to buy an apartment on a sales website and brings a graph with the frequency distribution of the property’s sale prices.