Enem 2021: unofficial template from Portal Uai and Chromos for the 2nd day

For the tenth year in a row, Chromos Colégio e Pré, in partnership with Portal Uai, promotes the correction and advance disclosure of the unofficial templates of the Enem 2021 printed tests, held last weekend (11/21) and this Sunday (28 /11).

Today, candidates took the objective tests in natural sciences and mathematics.

According to data from Inep, Minas Gerais is the second state with the highest number of confirmed registrations, reaching 300,868 subscribers, just behind São Paulo, which registered 470 thousand.

Check the schedule of the Chromos Enem template

– November 28: publication, starting at 18:00, of the answers for the 2nd day of the test with all questions on video. From 20:00, Live with Chromos teachers, echoing the 2nd day of tests.

– November 29: Check out the complete template with all the commented questions from the 1st and 2nd day of the exams.

– December 1st: forecast for the release of the official ENEM 2021 template by INEP.

Enem 2021: general information

The Enem 2021 was applied in two periods. On the 21st and 28th of November, 2021, it was the turn of those who signed up for the regular assessment call. On January 9th and 16th, 2022, it will be the turn of candidates who signed up for the reopening of the schedule, exclusively for those who had exemption in 2020, but did not show up on the exam days. Regardless of the application date, the test will be composed as follows:

– 1st day: 45 questions on Languages ​​and Codes + Writing 45 questions on Human Sciences

– Day 2: 45 Nature Science questions 45 Mathematics questions

– The gates open at 12pm and close at 1pm. The tests are distributed at 1:30 pm (Brasilia time).

– The official feedback is usually released in three working days after the last Sunday of tests. But you can access the unofficial template of Chromos Colégio e Pré and Portal Uai, by clicking here.

– In order to have access to the time, date and place of the race, the participant must access the confirmation card, if he/she has not received the information by email.