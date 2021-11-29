England makes mask mandatory in shops and transport

The protective masks against covid-19 will be mandatory in stores and on public transport in England from next Tuesday (30). The measure, announced by Health Secretary Sajid Javid, is a response to the new variant of the coronavirus, the omicron, recently detected in South Africa

The WHO (World Health Organization) reported on Friday (26) that omicron is a variant of concern. The declaration has already generated warnings in some countries, which have adopted restrictive measures.

In an interview with the British BBC network, Javid also said that PCR tests for all international arrivals will be required “as soon as possible”, after agreement between the four nations that make up the United Kingdom – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland .

“The reason we’ve put in place these measures is to protect the progress we’ve made so that we can continue to enjoy Christmas with our families,” he said.

To Sky News, Javid added that he hoped the new measures could be suspended again “within weeks”. The health secretary also said he expected government vaccine advisers to make recommendations “soon” on changes to the immunization booster program.

“I want to make an even broader offer of vaccines, especially boosters,” he said.

NEW RESTRICTIONS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday announced new measures to try to stop the spread of the omicron, saying all newcomers to the country would have to undergo a test and it was time to step up booster doses of the vaccine.

“We will require anyone entering the UK to take a PCR test at the end of the second day after their arrival and isolate themselves until they test negative,” Johnson said at a news conference.

He also said that those who came into contact with people who tested positive for a suspected case of omicron would have to isolate themselves for ten days.

ÔMICRON SPREADS

The governments of the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy reported on Saturday (27) that they have identified their first cases of omicron. British and German authorities registered two infected each, while in Italy one case was confirmed. As a result, six countries and one territory (Hong Kong, China) have already been officially affected by the new strain.

The WHO (World Health Organization) informs that it received the first registration of omicron on November 24, from South Africa. In Europe, this mutation of the virus was initially confirmed in Belgium, the day before yesterday.