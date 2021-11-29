Eruption of the volcano in La Palma surprises with Pelé’s hair

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano now lasts more than two months, but it doesn’t stop surprising experts. Since September 19, lava deltas formed, thousands of tons of volcanic material were released on the air and more than 10 thousand people abandoned their homes around the volcanic area. Now, what is known as “Pelé’s hair” has drawn the attention of experts in volcanology on the island of La Palma.

The revelation was shared by the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME) on its official social networks with the aim of explaining what Pelé’s hairs are and why they occurred.

They worry scientists a little because it is a very toxic material. The institute has published on its social networks several photos and videos about these “hairs” indicating that contact with some mucosa such as the mouth, nose or eyes can be quite harmful to health.

Hilando “Hair Hair”. Inés Galindo, volcanologist of #IGME, explains to us how the pyroclasts can be stretched by the wind to form filaments with a diameter smaller than 0.5 mm, using these hebras of volcanic glass. #EruptionLaPalma # hair of skin #pyroclast pic.twitter.com/aXeUvYE5Hi — Instituto Geológico y Minero de España (@IGME1849) November 22, 2021

According to the organization, “Pelé’s hair” are pyroclasts that, upon being expelled from the volcano and in the first contact with the wind, stretch and take on the shape of a strand of hair, but made of volcanic material. Because they are quite light, the wind can carry them several meters away. When they come into contact with the ground, they end up solidifying and their shape resembles that of a splinter.

said hairs, very light basalt glass fibers, less than 0.5 mm in diameter, spread over several kilometers when lava bubbles explode on the volcano’s surface.. In the lava fountains of a volcano, what are known as Pele’s tears, drop-shaped basalt glass particles often found trapped in Pele’s hair, can also form.

The hair, which can be compared to a tiny splinter of glass, can pose health risks such as eye and skin irritation. Some experts also point out that it can be dangerous if the strands break and come into contact with drinking water.

Why the name Pele?

No, the name has nothing to do with the greatest Brazilian football player to date. It is a reference to the mythology of Hawaii, where the hair phenomenon is common in the eruptions of the KIlauea volcano. Pele or Pele is the goddess of volcanoes and fire and the creator of the Hawaiian Islands, according to local belief. Often referred to as “Madame Pele” or “Tūtū Pele” as a sign of respect, she is a well-known deity in Hawaiian mythology.

Pele, Hawaiian deity of volcanoes, clashes with her sister, Nāmakaokaha’i, Hawaiian deity of the sea, and stories of their encounters reflect the tumultuous interactions that occur when lava meets the sea. # READZ https://t.co/vSxI0KcvD6 pic.twitter.com/aGNoBxHKMD — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) June 7, 2018

#NativeHeritageMonth celebrates diverse ancestors, cultures, traditions. Pele lived in a far-off land but left because of sister rivalry. In Hawaii, she used digging stick to find a home. Sister destroyed her at Haleakalā. But smoke rises from Kīlauea—Skin lives in spirit form. pic.twitter.com/XoCHGmv60v — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) November 3, 2021

In different stories talking about the goddess Pele, she was born of a female spirit called Haumea. This spirit is important when talking about the gods of Hawaii, as she descended from the Pope, or Mother Earth, and Wakea, Father in Heaven, both descendants of the supreme beings. Pelé is also known as “the one who gives shape to the sacred land”, known for being said in ancient Hawaiian chants.

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja

The eruption is the first in La Palma since October 1971, when the Teneguia volcano spewed lava for three weeks. La Palma, with 85,000 inhabitants, is one of the eight islands in the Canary Islands. At its closest point to Africa, it is 100 kilometers from Morocco. The Canary Islands are 460 kilometers from Madeira Island, in Portugal, and 1,428 kilometers from Sal Island, in Cape Verde.

Volcanic activity in the southern part of the island of La Palma has lasted at least 125,000 years and formed the volcano known as Cumbre Vieja, or also simply as Dorsal Sur. Despite being different structures, Cumbre Vieja could be part of the Taburiente volcano. The Cumbre Vieja erupted in 1971, 1949, 1712, 1677, 1646 and 1585.

It is the most active volcano in the Canary Islands. The eruptions occurred at intervals of 20-60 years. The exception was the remarkable 237-year dormancy between 1712 and 1949. Scientists speculate that the massive six-year eruption on the nearby island of Lanzarote in 1730 induced a long dormancy at Cumbre Vieja of more than two centuries until 1949.