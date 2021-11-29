Estadão monitors the PF’s operation to destroy illegal mining in the Madeira River; watch video – Sustainability

Federal actions to repress illegal mining throughout the Madeira River, in the State of Amazons, advance on the second day, with the destruction of all the rafts and dredgers found by the agents of the Operation Uiara, baptized with the word that comes from the Tupi language and means “mother of water”.

At least 31 rafts and 69 dredgers, which are the equipment used to suck up the river bed, have already been destroyed by the operation, which brings together agents from the Federal police, IBAMA, Navy and Air Force. Part of the equipment is being burned by agents. What is meant by this gesture, which is often criticized by the president Jair Bolsonaro, is to make the machinery used to commit environmental crime unfeasible.

This Sunday, 28, two people were arrested during the police approach. They were in gold and were sent to the superintendence of the Federal Police of Amazonas, in Manaus. The police operation began at dawn on Saturday, 27. After dozens of approaches made in the region of Autazes and Nova Olinda do Norte, in the State of Amazonas, it heads for the stretch of river that cuts through the municipality of Borba in Amazonas.

The action of burning the equipment has a legal provision and is regulated. In this way, the agents destroy the machines and prevent them from being used again, in some way. The financial loss caused to the owners of the equipment is also a reflection of this type of measure, which ends up delaying the plans of the mining entrepreneurs to resume operations.

O state followed one of these destructions on the banks of the Madeira River, around the municipality of Nova Olinda do Norte, by agents of the Federal police. When approaching the raft, PF experts collected personal items left by the miners and material removed by the dredgers.

The structure is burned with the fuel found in the structures, which normally carry large plastic tanks with hundreds of liters of gasoline. In about five minutes, the fire spreads and brings everything down. With extreme heat, iron equipment tends to swell, compromising new use. With the sinking in the river bed, it becomes an irrecoverable item.

The collection of this material is also not usually done by agents, given the difficult logistical situations in which they are found. The transport of equipment, in addition to being complex, can also put the agents themselves in new risk situations.

Hundreds of miners went up the Madeira River, towards Humaitá, last Friday, 26th, the day before the operation that brings together agents of the Federal Police, Ibama and Navy, from several states, started. Many miners abandoned the rafts on the banks of the river and fled across the river.

Despite the precarious structure of the ferries that is faced by the miners who operate the equipment on a daily basis – often accompanied by their families – they are not usually the owners of the equipment. These are, in most cases, personnel who provide services to third parties who finance the operation.

The rafts themselves are cheap, as they are basically wooden structures. The machinery placed on them, however, is heavy equipment, with a price that can range from R$ 50 thousand to R$ 1 million. In some cases, better equipped structures even exceed this value, according to police officers.